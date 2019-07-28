 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Darwin has a low opinion of homemade gender reveal explosives   (abc7ny.com)
1486 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2021 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bomb maker = dead man walking
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Bomb maker = dead man walking


should you really be walking while making a bomb?
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex bomb, sex bomb...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin is always late to these, basically by definition.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF? When's this going to stop?
Does a pregnant woman have to die during one of these for people to stop?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tragedy for the familes involved, a salutary lesson for most other people.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gender reveal parties need to die.
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's time we just wait until the kid decides it's own gender later in life.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is it a boy or girl??
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when that kid asks his mom why he doesn't have a dad the answer is going to be really stupid.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot.


Can we stop with these LOOK AT ME celebrations.  YAY, you farked and conceived, it isn't that difficult.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of a baby shower, it was a father shower...as in pieces of him falling all over the ground
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Darwin is always late to these, basically by definition.


You're cutting off their genes at less than the replacement rate.  It's not perfect, but it's better than nothing.

JDAT: Maybe it's time we just wait until the kid decides it's own gender later in life.


But we still get to blow shiat up, right?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Lambskincoat: Bomb maker = dead man walking

should you really be walking while making a bomb?


"Today, on this episode of 'Jogging with Explosives', can John assemble a fully-functioning pipe bomb while doing a 10k?"
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've talked it over with the fiancée. When we get there, I'll announce the baby's gender by Photoshopping Admiral Ackbar to say "IT'S A BOY!" or "IT'S A GIRL!"  and posting it to social media.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkeyes: Instead of a baby shower, it was a father shower...as in pieces of him falling all over the ground


He had two blue eyes. One blew this way, one blew that way.
 
knowsomething
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old story, but just a reminder that the lady to invented this bizzar party regrets she even had the idea. They are stupid on a lot of different levels.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: Gender reveal parties need to die.


Of only there was some sort of explosive or incendiary device that could be deployed...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass tag off at a gender reveal party?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: So is it a boy or girl??


Girl. You could tell by the pink mist.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: Gender reveal parties need to die.


I'm waiting for the first story of a gender reveal kid coming out as Trans/Non-binary.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly the fetus has telekinetic abilities and did not wish to have its gender assumed.

/Its preferred pronouns are BANG and KABOOM
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be an asshole but couldn't he have done everyone a favor and blown himself up BEFORE he bred??

Man, the generation after Z is gonna be some epic super heros with the amount of tragic origin stories they are producing before they are born.

"So what's your story"
"My parents burnt down 1/3rd of the US. You?"
"Dad blew himself up"
"Epic!"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't wish death on anyone who holds gender reveal parties per se. Maybe some minor burns. On their ball sack maybe.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have done something safer, like hand out cigars.
 
taintbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to see what they do for the funeral
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whether the baby is a boy or a girl, we know it will be at least half moron.
 
Freud's Cigar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude no longer has to live in Sullivan County. Always look on the bright side.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: darkeyes: Instead of a baby shower, it was a father shower...as in pieces of him falling all over the ground

He had two blue eyes. One blew this way, one blew that way.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ko_kyi: Should have done something safer, like hand out cigars.


Exploding cigars?
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: dothemath: So is it a boy or girl??

Girl. You could tell by the pink mist.


When does he come out as Elliott?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plan for my gender reveal party is to count down from ten then reveal a bottle of water, and then explain to the guests that gender is fluid, And that maybe they were expecting a sex reveal party.

/Which, unfortunately, is also problematic in its ambiguity.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a cannon that I no longer trust to shoot anymore after a fellow friend had one shrapnel and cost him a eye along with other serious injuries.
What a senseless death.
My other relatives once sent their loved ones up in a fireworks mortar. Fortunately there were only a few singed hairs.
I wonder if I might be related to red necks?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A piñata full of pink or blue confetti isn't good enough?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't people just stick with the Raiders of the Lost Ark theme like normal people? You get a bronze medallion with a symbol red hot and the father-to-be grabs it. If it brands him with the Mars zodiac symbol, it's a boy, if it's Venus, it's a girl.

It also tends to encourage smaller family sizes, helping prevent overpopulation.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an orphan!
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JDAT: Maybe it's time we just wait until the kid decides it's own gender later in life.


Just think how much safer everyone would have been if this thing had identified as non-binary:

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am only 10 miles away from the place of the incident, so I get a kick from that explosion
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people having gender reveal parties? If God wanted people to know the gender of the babbies, the womb would be external, like when John McCain was pregnant with Lindsey Graham.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we had the blood test and just told people what we were having when we told them wife was pregnant. Matter-of-fact, we don't need a farking party. Making Babby isn't that big of a deal - any idiot can make one, and no, they're not a miracle, they're farking annoying screaming shiat machines.

If anything, the 'celebration' for pregnancy should be more like a memorial service as you say farewell to all of your erstwhile friends.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Sullivan County man was killed and his brother injured when a gender reveal device they were building exploded."

It's really depressing that this phrase means anything other than "they were building an ultrasound machine."
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprised to read that this happened in Liberty, NY.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: So is it a boy or girl??


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derek Force
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
geez, the firework store specifically sells gender reveal fountains.  they had 200 and 500 gram ones.
Just pay a few bucks, pick one of those up and you're good to go.

dumbass, but poor kid now has no father.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Astorix: Gender reveal parties need to die.

I'm waiting for the first story of a gender reveal kid coming out as Trans/Non-binary.


Here you go:

"Plot twist! The baby from the original gender reveal party is a girl who wears suits," Karvunidis says. "She says 'she' and 'her' and all of that, but you know she really goes outside gender norms."
https://www.npr.org/2019/07/28/745990​0​73/woman-who-popularized-gender-reveal​-parties-says-her-views-on-gender-have​-change?t=1614031734996

I didn't want to keep you waiting, so I don't know if anyone else has posted.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So rassum frassum unnecessary.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Imagine how much worse this would have been if it had happened at the party itself, or in the car on the way there with the family.

You just know he would have been handing it round, showing off his work, so it is at least a small mercy that he didn't take anyone out with him.

But when all is said and done, a totally avoidable tragedy is still a tragedy.
 
mmojo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I haven't been up to much else, really. I put bombs in a couple of chip shops, but they didn't go off. ( Pause) Because chip shops aren't as well guarded as army barracks. Do I need your advice on planting bombs? ( Pause) I was pissed off, anyways. The fella who makes our bombs, he's fecking useless. I think he does drink. Either they go off before you're ready or they don't go off at all. One thing about the I.R.A. anyways, as much as I hate the bastards, you've got to hand it to them. They make a decent bomb."
 
