 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   NJ Transit to end fines for light rail riders who "forget" to validate their tickets before boarding. This should work out well   (nj.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Fare, Light rail, Commuter rail, Rapid transit, Tickets, Public transport, Newark Light Rail, Validation  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2021 at 6:54 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
::shrug::

I've given my validated light rail ticket to riders without tickets when I leave the train. Some people on that train are hurting financially, and it's their only way to work. It's not killing anyone.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kubo: ::shrug::

I've given my validated light rail ticket to riders without tickets when I leave the train. Some people on that train are hurting financially, and it's their only way to work. It's not killing anyone.


It's what Jesus would have wanted.  God rest his soul.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kubo: ::shrug::

I've given my validated light rail ticket to riders without tickets when I leave the train. Some people on that train are hurting financially, and it's their only way to work. It's not killing anyone.


Nope. Not killing anyone.

I mean, it does have the impact of leading towards higher fares, but that isn't the same as murder.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kubo: ::shrug::

I've given my validated light rail ticket to riders without tickets when I leave the train. Some people on that train are hurting financially, and it's their only way to work. It's not killing anyone.


Especially since ridership fees are a fairly insignificant source of revenue for most transit systems at this point it's mostly a regressive tax and an excuse for police to harass minorities. We need to just push public funding the last ~20% and recover the hassle, inconvenience, and noted issues with fair collection and as a bonus we'll have fewer pention liabilities to pay going forward.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gar1013: Kubo: ::shrug::

I've given my validated light rail ticket to riders without tickets when I leave the train. Some people on that train are hurting financially, and it's their only way to work. It's not killing anyone.

Nope. Not killing anyone.

I mean, it does have the impact of leading towards higher fares, but that isn't the same as murder.


Next you'll tell me that lost and damaged inventory is factored into the price of food!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"NJ Transit riders who use the agencies three light rail lines..."

Journalism is dead.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't work out from the article. Are the purchased tickets valid for longer than one fare? If not, then not stamping/validating doesn't matter and the law change makes sense. If tickets last longer, say ten fares with no end date and the user repeatedly 'forgets' to stamp/validate... well they probably deserve a fine. That said, those who are hurting financially should get a bit of help, a pass your payment. Those who can pay should pay.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh, NJ transit is even farther from fares mattering, only Approximately 14-percent of the revenue in the FY 2021 operating budget comes from passenger revenue link
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This isn't a kind gesture.  In all likelihood they were spending more in terms of attempted enforcement of collection of the fines than they were gaining in revenue.  When you are digging a hole, it is best to stop digging but rarely do we see a agency, much less one located in New Jersey adopt such an enlightened policy.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Can't work out from the article. Are the purchased tickets valid for longer than one fare? If not, then not stamping/validating doesn't matter and the law change makes sense. If tickets last longer, say ten fares with no end date and the user repeatedly 'forgets' to stamp/validate... well they probably deserve a fine. That said, those who are hurting financially should get a bit of help, a pass your payment. Those who can pay should pay.


The utility is largely theoretical for most riders, but as it stands currently you could buy multiple paper one-ride tickets ahead of time, which you'd need to timestamp validate before riding.  More than anything else this is used by social service agencies to hand out bus rides instead of cash.  I think when the HBLR started, there weren't vending machines at every station either, so some riders would buy 5 or 10 tickets at a bodega.

It'd be nice if transit systems could agree on a standard, that much is for sure.  I thought Portland's TriMet Hop system seems like the sanest one around for a visitor.  Just tap an NFC credit card/smartphone.  Tap the same card in the same 2.5 hours, no extra charge. If you've spent enough to qualify for a day/week/month pass, your spend caps out there and you've effectively bought that pass. Nice.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.