(Baltimore Sun)   1963: man drops out of college because he cannot afford tuition. 2021: Same man donates $20 million to the college to fund scholarships for needy students   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well farkity fark do.

In most civilized countries. You would have to BEG ON THE STREET to get an education.
It should be part of the social contract for EVERYONE. Not just the one groveling on their knees waiting for great white dude to toss them some bucks while he sits back and goes "oh look at me I'm such a good boy"

I mean sure...good for him. But we're broken as a country that this is even an issue.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
UPS used to be a GREAT company to work for.  Then Wall Street took them over.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was told college was free (or as close to free as reasonably possible) prior to the Millennial generation. I guess hardship to pay tuition isn't anything new.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Two kinds of people occupy reality.
1. Suffer and want less suffering for the next generation.
2. Others Suffer and think others must suffer too.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cool, those two kids are probably thrilled.
 
Mouser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like he didn't need that college diploma after all.  Makes you wonder why he wants other students to have them.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is a good man.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So he voluntarily handed over $20mm to pay for other people's future tuition today knowing that in a few months the government is going to present him with a generous opportunity to involuntarily hand over even more to cover the cost of forgiving other people's past tuition. This guy is a hero.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mouser: Sounds like he didn't need that college diploma after all.  Makes you wonder why he wants other students to have them.


The world needs degreed doctors, lawyers, accountants, dentists, and engineers, not just people who got lucky by being at UPS at the right time.
 
Orallo [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

optikeye: Well farkity fark do.

In most civilized countries. You would have to BEG ON THE STREET to get an education.
It should be part of the social contract for EVERYONE. Not just the one groveling on their knees waiting for great white dude to toss them some bucks while he sits back and goes "oh look at me I'm such a good boy"

I mean sure...good for him. But we're broken as a country that this is even an issue.


Lets not consider United States of America to be "most civilized countries," its just ONE civilized country.

The majority of countries in Europe, for example, have public education systems that give a run for their money to private schools.  Even after the latest education reform in the EU (which tried to Americanize education), if you keep a passing grade average on your studies you are entitled to scholarships for tuition, housing and transportation.

Not sure how it works on the Asian continent TBH, but I'm pretty sure, Australia and NZ have similar systems to the EU.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: So he voluntarily handed over $20mm to pay for other people's future tuition today knowing that in a few months the government is going to present him with a generous opportunity to involuntarily hand over even more to cover the cost of forgiving other people's past tuition. This guy is a hero.


Umm.... Not sure what kind of bullshiat you're smokin dicknuts but last I checked ain't nobody seen the $2k they were promised let alone ANY exploited college grad...

I'd say Ok, Boomer but even they have more common sense than your stupid ass
 
