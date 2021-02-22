 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   We have video of the Perseverance landing
Original Tweet:
 
Amazing!
 
That was really cool!

For some reason, though, I felt a strong pang of anxiety watching that. Not 100% why. I know it landed safely so it wasn't that. Maybe seeing an alien world from so high up? Dunno.

I did think it was really neat how you could see the more pronounced curvature of Mars.
 
!
 
That was badass! I imagine if I was the guy that was responsible for insuring the cables that held the rover to the sky crane that it would have been a rough few minutes waiting for confirmation.
 
Coolest thing I have ever seen.
 
Shostie: That was really cool!

For some reason, though, I felt a strong pang of anxiety watching that. Not 100% why. I know it landed safely so it wasn't that. Maybe seeing an alien world from so high up? Dunno.

I did think it was really neat how you could see the more pronounced curvature of Mars.


It's the same anxiety we get from watching a movie where the hero is about to die 30 mins into the film.  Even though we know they're going to be fine, there is still that uh-oh

Also the view from the height will add it to it.
 
Such an amazing video!
 
I have the biggest geek boner right now...
 
Here's the last part of EDL set to Johnny Quest music
https://twitter.com/ThePlanetaryGuy/s​t​atus/1363945460864532486
 
Meanwhile the toilets in mission control are frozen solid so the brain geniuses have to pee outside.

Luckily its back to 90° in Houston today.
 
That heatshield landed on someone's house
 
Why did I get choked up at Tango Delta?
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Makes me proud to be an American and not a Texan.
 
guestguy: I have the biggest geek boner right now...


Dark is not your yada yada yada... Me too!
 
The stability of the heatshield when it fell to the planet was neat.  I totally expected it to tumble once the mass of the craft was detached.
 
Sexy AF
 
I teared up a little
 
that was neat
 
I was about to ask about how Perseverance  got there so fast until I realized it was actually launched on 30 July 2020. I hadn't even heard of until a month ago. Very cool video indeed.
 
Thanks subby. That's farking cool AF
 
Dark is not your yada yada yada... Me too!

Dark is not your yada yada yada... Me too!


im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Flawless!
 
I love you NASA. Stay golden.
 
It's not THAT far from NASA to the sound stage where they fake this crap.  They use the old Apollo fake landing stage. It's been updated for color, of course.



It's not THAT far from NASA to the sound stage where they fake this crap.  They use the old Apollo fake landing stage. It's been updated for color, of course.
 
We launched a rocket-propelled robot carrying a nuclear powered robot at a target 200 million km away, and broadcast a HD stream of it hitting the bullseye to the entire world.  And that's just the beginning.

I mean, when science can do that, magic would be pretty boring by comparison, even if it was real.
 
Shostie: That was really cool!

For some reason, though, I felt a strong pang of anxiety watching that. Not 100% why. I know it landed safely so it wasn't that. Maybe seeing an alien world from so high up? Dunno.

I did think it was really neat how you could see the more pronounced curvature of Mars.


Well of course, everyone all over the globe knows that Earth is the only flat planet in the solar system.
 
FAKE
 
That was godamn cool , going to watch it again (and again and again) on the big screen when I get home.

And to think this is just the start of all the exciting stuff we're going to see over the next few months, that little drone is going to deliver some awesome media
 
Shostie: That was really cool!

For some reason, though, I felt a strong pang of anxiety watching that. Not 100% why. I know it landed safely so it wasn't that. Maybe seeing an alien world from so high up? Dunno.

I did think it was really neat how you could see the more pronounced curvature of Mars.


The Flat Mars Society frowns on your misinformation

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


lowres.cartooncollections.comView Full Size
 
Leper Canuck: That was godamn cool , going to watch it again (and again and again) on the big screen when I get home.

And to think this is just the start of all the exciting stuff we're going to see over the next few months, that little drone is going to deliver some awesome media


Anyone know the bandwidth when it routes over mro?
 
It's not THAT far from NASA to the sound stage where they fake this crap.  They use the old Apollo fake landing stage. It's been updated for color, of course.


It's not THAT far from NASA to the sound stage where they fake this crap.  They use the old Apollo fake landing stage. It's been updated for color, of course.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot: FAKE


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
dothemath: Meanwhile the toilets in mission control are frozen solid so the brain geniuses have to pee outside.

Luckily its back to 90° in Houston today.


JPL is in Pasadena CA, not TX.

/pedantic
 
valenumr: Leper Canuck: That was godamn cool , going to watch it again (and again and again) on the big screen when I get home.

And to think this is just the start of all the exciting stuff we're going to see over the next few months, that little drone is going to deliver some awesome media

Anyone know the bandwidth when it routes over mro?


Depends on the Earth-Mars distance- it tops out at ~4Mbps but 1-2 is more usual.
 
i cant wait for the full high res / high speed videos!
 
Depends on the Earth-Mars distance- it tops out at ~4Mbps but 1-2 is more usual.

And to think this is just the start of all the exciting stuff we're going to see over the next few months, that little drone is going to deliver some awesome media

Anyone know the bandwidth when it routes over mro?

Depends on the Earth-Mars distance- it tops out at ~4Mbps but 1-2 is more usual.


Cool, that's actually pretty decent.
 
BrerRobot: FAKE


explorer.theday.co.ukView Full Size


/Study it out sheeple.
 
Shostie: That was really cool!

For some reason, though, I felt a strong pang of anxiety watching that. Not 100% why. I know it landed safely so it wasn't that. Maybe seeing an alien world from so high up? Dunno.

I did think it was really neat how you could see the more pronounced curvature of Mars.


Liar.  Mars is flat.
 
So are there genuinely any flat earthers or space deniers here?
 
Freaking awesome.
 
Try to time a *BOOP* like that on your pet. It's impossible!
 
Leper Canuck: That was godamn cool , going to watch it again (and again and again) on the big screen when I get home.


Perseverance Rover's Descent and Touchdown on Mars (Official NASA Video)
Youtube 4czjS9h4Fpg
 
Goddamn, it's an amazing time to be alive.
 
valenumr: So are there genuinely any flat earthers or space deniers here?


I only believe in spaec.
 
JPL is in Pasadena CA, not TX.

/pedantic

Luckily its back to 90° in Houston today.

JPL is in Pasadena CA, not TX.

/pedantic


Oh.
Well, im sure they are fine then.
 
Bondith: Why did I get choked up at Tango Delta?


It's the dust that flew up.  I got some
In my eyes too.
 
That was awesome.
 
How come the old pictures of Mars are black and white?!?

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
