(NPR)   For all your self-taught scientician friends: here's a simple way to visualize herd immunity and why vaccination is almost always a better route to beating a disease
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that was actually pretty cool. sadly, a shiat-ton of dumbfark Americans are going to avoid the vaccine, so we'll be more in herd-thinning mode.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can reach herd immunity the natural way as long as you don't mind tens of millions people dying.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: You can reach herd immunity the natural way as long as you don't mind tens of millions people dying.


I mean, if it's those who think "COVID is no worse than the flu," then I'm ok with that.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: PaulRB: You can reach herd immunity the natural way as long as you don't mind tens of millions people dying.

I mean, if it's those who think "COVID is no worse than the flu," then I'm ok with that.


It can't be just them though.

I'm kinda not super on board with it even if it was true. Yeah, they're idiots, but I still care about a couple of them. I'd rather they learned instead of dying.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Yeah, they're idiots, but I still care about a couple of them. I'd rather they learned instead of dying.


I mean, I wasn't being serious.

Not really.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think obtaining herd immunity means we get to swap wives for a couple months? Is that correct? Asking for my weird neighbors? (He's hot, she's kinda)
 
unixgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hexagons are the Bestagons - CGP Grey
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did we ever achieve herd immunity with the flu?  No?  Why would you think letting a pandemic rage creates immunity?  It does create mutant variants tho.

Which is why we now have annual flu shots.   And I'm betting we'll be getting annual COVID shots from here on out too.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.natgeofe.comView Full Size


Here's a graphic representation of herd immunity without immunization
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: FlashHarry: PaulRB: You can reach herd immunity the natural way as long as you don't mind tens of millions people dying.

I mean, if it's those who think "COVID is no worse than the flu," then I'm ok with that.

It can't be just them though.

I'm kinda not super on board with it even if it was true. Yeah, they're idiots, but I still care about a couple of them. I'd rather they learned instead of dying.


They've had MORE THAN AMPLE TIME to get on with the "learning," and have steadfastly avoided it.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about flock immunity? Chessmate, libs.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like how wind or solar power shouldn't be the ONLY solution, while herd immunity is a thing, it only works (Without killing a bunch of us) if the whole 'herd immunity' thing is just considered for the people who fall between the cracks or can't get vaccinated. It's not supposed to be the default.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If cows can do it, why can't people? You tryin say we dumber then cows? Are ya, lib?

*furiously eats grass and shiats on the floor*
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theyre idiots, they wont listen.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try.  But if you want conservatives to respond to a scientific study, you must begin each sentence with the phrase "Jesus says..."
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Just like how wind or solar power shouldn't be the ONLY solution, while herd immunity is a thing, it only works (Without killing a bunch of us) if the whole 'herd immunity' thing is just considered for the people who fall between the cracks or can't get vaccinated. It's not supposed to be the default.


Are you trying to say all of us who can get vaccinated should do so in order to protect our fellow humans who can't get vaccinated because of allergic, autoimmune, or other complications?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Did we ever achieve herd immunity with the flu?  No?  Why would you think letting a pandemic rage creates immunity?  It does create mutant variants tho.

Which is why we now have annual flu shots.   And I'm betting we'll be getting annual COVID shots from here on out too.


Yes. It appears to have evolved into endemic status, but the rapid drop-off among the populations who have gotten the vaccine is encouraging. So, maybe  ...
 
RocketRay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Theyre idiots, they wont listen.


Worse than that: they've turned idiocy into a virtue.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Theyre idiots, they wont listen.


This, herd immunity and the means of getting there is a very simple concept for people who think.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barry McCockner: What about flock immunity? Chessmate, libs.


mynorthwest.comView Full Size


Murder Immunity!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: FlashHarry: PaulRB: You can reach herd immunity the natural way as long as you don't mind tens of millions people dying.

I mean, if it's those who think "COVID is no worse than the flu," then I'm ok with that.

It can't be just them though.

I'm kinda not super on board with it even if it was true. Yeah, they're idiots, but I still care about a couple of them. I'd rather they learned instead of dying.


The problem is getting back to normal.

I have no issue if someone refuses the vaccine, or drags their feet on it, and gets covid. They bought their ticket.

Now obviously EVERYONE can't get the vaccine. Namely, currently kids (and we probably won't see that as an option until late summer\fall, and then you need to roll it out), and SOME people with severe immune system issues (everything i have seen so far says that doctors are still encouraging it for most people, both due to the risk of covid and how an mRNA vaccine works, which reduces risks) or taking other very heavy duty medications where there are concerns.

Fortunately kids seem to be minimally impacted by this, and the small percent of people who medical science says shouldn't get it are hopefully already taking every precaution necessary to not catch ANYTHING.

So where does that leave us if we hit say, 50% vaccination and there isn't a wait or an excuse for not getting your shot? Does shiat get back to normal, knowing we will still kill some people? Do we wait for some magical percent to never happen? How do we weigh those new numbers against the damage current policy is doing elsewhere?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: FlashHarry: PaulRB: You can reach herd immunity the natural way as long as you don't mind tens of millions people dying.

I mean, if it's those who think "COVID is no worse than the flu," then I'm ok with that.

It can't be just them though.

I'm kinda not super on board with it even if it was true. Yeah, they're idiots, but I still care about a couple of them. I'd rather they learned instead of dying.


Are they adults?

If so, and they haven't learned by now, their ignorance is intentional.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anti-vaxxers are willfully ignorant. As such they will come up with some excuse to discredit this report. They will probably say that the simulations were biased, that they were programmed to run in such a way as to make herd immunity look bad. And they will readily believe whatever excuse they come up with, no matter how far fetched or ridiculous.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it comes to herd immunity, I listen to Anthony Fauci. He says herd immunity would result in an unacceptable number of deaths because of the epidemic of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes in this country.

"If you look at the United States of America with our epidemic of obesity as it were, with the number of people with hypertension, with the number of people with diabetes, if everyone got infected, the death toll would be enormous and totally unacceptable," Fauci said.

I respectfully disagree with Mr. Fauci. The death toll would not be totally unacceptable ... it would be totally acceptable and completely justified due to the enormous number of hyper consuming pig people living in the United States. You hear about the Green New Deal a lot ... why not just let the chocolate chips fall where they may? Today's fat people are yesterday's Jeep Grand Cherokees.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Mikey1969: Just like how wind or solar power shouldn't be the ONLY solution, while herd immunity is a thing, it only works (Without killing a bunch of us) if the whole 'herd immunity' thing is just considered for the people who fall between the cracks or can't get vaccinated. It's not supposed to be the default.

Are you trying to say all of us who can get vaccinated should do so in order to protect our fellow humans who can't get vaccinated because of allergic, autoimmune, or other complications?


I hope so. That is the correct answer after all.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
13% of the population has been immunized. Herd immunity requires what 80%? Why aren't we locking down and doing what other nations are doing in order to slow the spread and deaths?

I already know why and the answer is as stupid in 2020 as it is in 2021.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Noticeably F.A.T.: Yeah, they're idiots, but I still care about a couple of them. I'd rather they learned instead of dying.

I mean, I wasn't being serious.

Not really.


It's so damn hard to tell any more.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: They've had MORE THAN AMPLE TIME to get on with the "learning," and have steadfastly avoided it.


I still can't wish or be cool with my friends and family dieing from ignorance. Deliberate or not.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: It's so damn hard to tell any more.


Oh, I know. Not surprised you thought that...
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PaulRB: You can reach herd immunity the natural way as long as you don't mind tens of millions people dying.


They were going to die anyway
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
.
.
.
.
.
If every single person with the virus died right now, this minute, that'd be the end of it, right?
.
.
.
.
.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: dothemath: Theyre idiots, they wont listen.

This, herd immunity and the means of getting there is a very simple concept for people who think.


I think, therefore I is.
 
Phins [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In case you know anyone who believes in "natural" herd immunity: we only achieved herd immunity to measles, which is much more transmissible than Covid, with a vaccine. The measles virus was circulating in the human population for more than 1,000 years before we got a vaccine.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: .
.
.
.
.
If every single person with the virus died right now, this minute, that'd be the end of it, right?
.
.
.
.
.


No. There are non-human reservoirs of the virus.

/Addressing the non-joke part.
 
rfenster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, you are saying that we SHOULD get immunized against Covid-19?

I wonder why I haven't seen that message here on Fark before.

Ok, I'll do it--is there someplace I can go today (or later this week, I understand that today may be booked already) and get my first shot?
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dkulprit: aleister_greynight: dothemath: Theyre idiots, they wont listen.

This, herd immunity and the means of getting there is a very simple concept for people who think.

I think, therefore I is.


Grammatically bad, philosophically sound.  Therefore too hard for the idiots.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Just like how wind or solar power shouldn't be the ONLY solution, while herd immunity is a thing, it only works (Without killing a bunch of us) if the whole 'herd immunity' thing is just considered for the people who fall between the cracks or can't get vaccinated. It's not supposed to be the default.


Nice "well, duh" comment. Bonus points for sucking fossil fuel industry weener in a thread that has noting to do with it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not sure why "fewer people die" is a difficult concept to explain, but this is mostly Republicans and other farking stupid people we're talking about, so ... it is.
 
brizbon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ah good. Another daily hate thread.

Too bad Republicans arent any more anti vax than Democrats

https://www.precisionvaccinations.com​/​childhood-vaccination-programs-should-​be-exempt-political-bias

Hate! Hate! Hate!
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sure, herd immunity is great, but the problem is the vaccine itself.

Someone in New Mexico got the vaccine (Uh, which one? All of them. I don't know.) and spontaneously contracted Down Syndrome before dying instantly. It released a spore cloud that drove his family insane and they all committed suicide. I heard this from a very credible source on an INDEPENDENT website. Sure, it was a guy in his basement surrounded by porcelain cats and the website looked like Geocities might have considered deleting it for being below their standards back in the day, but it's not what everyone else is saying (the mainstream narrative), so that's how you know that it's true. Pass this information along before they try to silence me for exposing the truth.

See how easy it is? Facts aren't going to win this war when they can just make up whatever they want.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's no modern world without vaccines. Although smaller school classes, smaller college classes, fewer people working in the same office building, actual cleaning up litter, etc., would be big improvements. We create a lot of waste (like hundreds of commuters spending hours to go to the same office tower each day), thanks to vaccines. But we can fix the wastefulness. We can't replace vaccines.
 
sunsawed
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PaulRB: You can reach herd immunity the natural way as long as you don't mind tens of millions people dying.


It's criminally stupid.  In the Brazilian city of Manaus 70 - 80% of the population contracted COVID. Cases went down for a couple of months then went up again. With the Brazilian VARIANT.

The more people infected in the populace, the greater chance of MUTATION.  As people get immune to the old virus, the only way for the virus to spread is to EVOLVE. A giant pool of infected, half-sick people is a perfect petri dish for new, more infective or more serious the disease is bound to become.
 
