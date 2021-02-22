 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Bargain-loving wife admits buying 'crusty' thongs from charity shops to save money and seduce her husband with them. Yeah pretty ewww, but think about the husband if he was also chewing on them (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Sick, Lingerie, Charity shop, Undergarment, Used good, A Great Way to Care, shocked clerk replies, different outfits, typical lady  
•       •       •

808 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2021 at 7:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please tell me that "crusty" means something else over in England.  Lie if you must.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crusty Thongs is the name of my SpongeBob SquarePants erotica collection.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's something wrong with her underwear.

....yeah, they're not in my mouth

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now bunch those panties up into a little ball, and shove them into your mouth

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scratch n sniff sale
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as Crusty Things and thought it might have might have been leftover French baguettes.
/every time I click on the Star I regret it
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No vending machines to buy em from?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing gets my engine running like staying well under budget. Weelllllllll under, if you know what I mean.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, he knew. Did it anyway. Perhaps because.
 
Creoena
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For sale: 1 gently used thong. C/w sourdough starter.
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Plenty of EEEEWWW to go around.
Giving away old panties.
Selling old panties.
Buying old panties.
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does England not have washing machines?

My best friend has sold panties in the past. Her most frequent customer pays extra if she's worn them for several days, worked out or masturbated in them or had her period.  Crusty is his fetish.

I'm told that panty selling is usually not worth the effort but if that's somebody's thing, let he who is without kink cast the first stone.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Buying lingerie from a thrift store? A little skeevy but the stuff is way overpriced new and you can always wash it. Not sure I'd try it on in the store. I don't want someone else's cooties....or lice.

Haggling with the clerk over the already extremely cheap price? I'd tell her no deal but maybe they don't sell much used lingerie because people don't want to buy other's stained, lice ridden crotch decorations.

Booking an appointment with a salon to get your legs waxed and wanting them to cut the price in half because you brought your own stuff? Yeah now you're just being a coont. Do they make commission on their services? Because the place I work at you get commission for services. The employee is expecting to sell a $65 service and finding out they got stuck dealing with this cheap coont instead. I'd toss her ass out and tell her never come back.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: likefunbutnot: Does England not have washing machines?

My best friend has sold panties in the past. Her most frequent customer pays extra if she's worn them for several days, worked out or masturbated in them or had her period.  Crusty is his fetish.

I'm told that panty selling is usually not worth the effort but if that's somebody's thing, let he who is without kink cast the first stone.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZY0omvbD​EY4]


STEREO TOTAL "tanzen in 4 eck"
Youtube oj-taZQ7s1s

/this one plays embedded
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Crusty thongs?  At least they aren't Gritty Thongs.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The shocked staff member tells her she booked a $65 (£46.37) appointment, but Apple manages to convince her to lower the price.

I can't say I blame her. Sixty-five bucks for a leg-waxing is a (*puts on sunglasses*) "total rip-off".

YYYEEEEAAAHHHH
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
After all these years, it turns out FARK IS your personal erotic site! 
cdn.iwastesomuchtime.comView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
was going to eww but look at pic ... hmm ... wash them first i'l go along.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why can I smell this headline?😩
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now I was some deep dish pizza from somewhere in Chitown
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought lingerie was sexy back when I was 12 and furiously whacking it to the fredricks of hollywood catalog. But once I got my hands on a real girl that wore off pretty quick. Just give me a naked woman please. KISS
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wax_on: I thought lingerie was sexy back when I was 12 and furiously whacking it to the fredricks of hollywood catalog. But once I got my hands on a real girl that wore off pretty quick. Just give me a naked woman please. KISS


Actually miss Benny Hill.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What did the blind man say as he walked past the fish market?


"Morning ladies"
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.