(YouTube)   I have no idea what you're talking about, so here's a video of an Amish buggy doing donuts in the winter   (youtube.com) divider line
TruBluTroll [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Deja vu.
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Amish donuts are best donuts.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wonder how much horsepower that thing has...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
clipclop clipclop clipclop clipclop BANG! clipclop clipclop clipclop clipclop...

/old joke
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I wonder how much horsepower that thing has...


Depends. Does it have edelbrock headers?
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Swedish Tank Drifting on Ice
Youtube THeaXnM6Npg


Donuts, like drifting, are fun no matter what the vehicle.
 
fark account name
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fast and Furious 21 - Lancaster Drift
 
crinz83
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
fast and furious intercourse drift
 
crinz83
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fark account name: Fast and Furious 21 - Lancaster Drift


d'oh!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fark account name: Fast and Furious 21 - Lancaster Drift


Came here to make that exact joke.  Great minds and stuff.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Where is Weird Al when you need him!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mock26: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/THeaXnM6​Npg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Donuts, like drifting, are fun no matter what the vehicle.


There's no tank drifting like Russian tank drifting.

Most Ridiculous Tank Fails.Tokyo Drift On Tanks
Youtube XjXPyAWPNl4
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Hold my milk, Jacob."
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Needs Yakety Sax.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I wonder how much horsepower that thing has...


cybersalt.orgView Full Size


Enough, I guess.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
3 years old and still cool.
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kids are kids.
 
