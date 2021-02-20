 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Row row row your boat / then you row it more / you've got a lot of farking rowing / until you reach the shore   (foxnews.com) divider line
ansius
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I stopped reading at Talisker Whisky. Because I went and got a whisky.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Damn, 3000 miles.  Jesus Christ that's a long way to go for some decent food.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Zeal & Ardor - Row Row
Youtube O3IxATTgDNc
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Damn, 3000 miles.  Jesus Christ that's a long way to go for some decent food.


Take a row boat across the water...

Fark user imageView Full Size


She might be disappointed by the food Texas serves.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Dr Jack Badofsky: Damn, 3000 miles.  Jesus Christ that's a long way to go for some decent food.

Take a row boat across the water...

[Fark user image image 850x850]

She might be disappointed by the food Texas serves.


Is Texas chili and barbecue not that good?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How about a non-Fox link that was published two days ago?

https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/20/europe​/​jasmine-harrison-ocean-row-intl-hnk-sc​li/index.html
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow.  Eastbound is downhill in terms of winds and currents, and is still one heck of a journey.

Does anyone ever row across heading west?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: cyberspacedout: Dr Jack Badofsky: Damn, 3000 miles.  Jesus Christ that's a long way to go for some decent food.

Take a row boat across the water...

[Fark user image image 850x850]

She might be disappointed by the food Texas serves.

Is Texas chili and barbecue not that good?


It is probably not all that good in Antigua.
 
