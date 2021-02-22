 Skip to content
 
(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Matthew McConaughey knows Texas doesn't have the funding to get back on track, but it'd be a lot cooler if they did   (abc3340.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas did it to themselves and no federal funds should be spent to prop up a failing state created by failed republicans.
Texas Proposition 4, the Prohibit State Income Tax on Individuals Amendment, was on the ballot in Texas as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment on November 5, 2019. The measure was approved.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Austin's Own"?

He grew up in Longview, about 7 hours away from Austin
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: "Austin's Own"?

He grew up in Longview, about 7 hours away from Austin



Green Day has an amazing song about that place. Total earworm.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houston resident here, I think its a disgrace that after all the billions of tax dollars weve handed over to the government we now have to get this handsome motherfarker to pitch in as well.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start lobbying for taxing the wealthy.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he wants things alright, alright, alright.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texans aren't going to improve things unless they stop voting all right, all right, all right.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is, the politicians in TX are all-right, all-right, all-right.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Green Day has an amazing song


stoppedreadingthere.jpg
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
L-I-V-I-N.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: "Austin's Own"?

He grew up in Longview, about 7 hours away from Austin


In Texas, that's rigth next door.

/Kidding
//But he has lived in Austin for a decades now, so I think Austin can reasonably say "Austin's own"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get it, you're going to run for office in Texas.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wannabe Texas govnor says what?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Start lobbying for taxing the wealthy.


Texas is a net taker of Federal funds already taking more in federal spending than paying in Federal tax. It is already a freeloading state that just doesn't want to take responsibility for choices they have made. Time for Texas to pull up their bootstraps and act like a responsible adult and not just a group of criminal grifters running a state.
 
ScubaCougr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$32M for just one high school football stadium. It's clear what many in Texas prioritize.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: "Austin's Own"?

He grew up in Longview, about 7 hours away from Austin


He's spent ~20 of his 51 years in Austin, including most of his adult life. I think that qualifies him as an Austinite =)
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something alt-right, alt-right, alt-right.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Nadie_AZ: Start lobbying for taxing the wealthy.

Texas is a net taker of Federal funds already taking more in federal spending than paying in Federal tax. It is already a freeloading state that just doesn't want to take responsibility for choices they have made. Time for Texas to pull up their bootstraps and act like a responsible adult and not just a group of criminal grifters running a state.


Barely, on a per-capita basis they've been 2nd to 4th lowest on the net takers list for the last 10 years and if you exclude the military bases it's pretty much a wash for them.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: baka-san: "Austin's Own"?

He grew up in Longview, about 7 hours away from Austin

He's spent ~20 of his 51 years in Austin, including most of his adult life. I think that qualifies him as an Austinite =)


We're I a resident I would insist on "Austinian"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How about if Texans actually elect good and competent politicians instead of Republican nutjobs?
 
Lsherm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Texas did it to themselves and no federal funds should be spent to prop up a failing state created by failed republicans.
Texas Proposition 4, the Prohibit State Income Tax on Individuals Amendment, was on the ballot in Texas as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment on November 5, 2019. The measure was approved.


State income tax doesn't usually pay for electrical services. Texas' problems go waaaaay deeper than that. They built a "just in time" power delivery system with absolutely no backup in case of failure. This was a regulation/government failure, but income taxes weren't part of it. Cheaping out on paying for power certainly was.

All those years Texans were paying the bare minimum market rate for power while blithely ignoring the fact that they had no backup is responsible for this mess. They got rid of the state-sponsored monopoly in 1999 and it's been a race downhill ever since.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lsherm: eurotrader: Texas did it to themselves and no federal funds should be spent to prop up a failing state created by failed republicans.
Texas Proposition 4, the Prohibit State Income Tax on Individuals Amendment, was on the ballot in Texas as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment on November 5, 2019. The measure was approved.

State income tax doesn't usually pay for electrical services. Texas' problems go waaaaay deeper than that. They built a "just in time" power delivery system with absolutely no backup in case of failure. This was a regulation/government failure, but income taxes weren't part of it. Cheaping out on paying for power certainly was.

All those years Texans were paying the bare minimum market rate for power while blithely ignoring the fact that they had no backup is responsible for this mess. They got rid of the state-sponsored monopoly in 1999 and it's been a race downhill ever since.


It did not mean to imply state income tax had anything to do with the knowing and purposeful actions to cripple the Texas power grid by republicans. It is an illustration Texas does not want government to do anything positive for the residents if it requires paying anything or costing any profits to republicans and their sponsors. Sales taxes target the poor, a state income tax on any income above $400k a year wouldn't. If Texas wants to claim they are rugged individualists and does not  want to pay for any public services so be it.Personally I do not believe public utilities should be run by for profit companies; think the same about primary  schools and prisons as well. A0.25% state income tax could address several problems facing Texans including spending to purchase large public space land.Texas is almost completely private property.
 
MoparPower
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: robodog: baka-san: "Austin's Own"?

He grew up in Longview, about 7 hours away from Austin

He's spent ~20 of his 51 years in Austin, including most of his adult life. I think that qualifies him as an Austinite =)

We're I a resident I would insist on "Austinian"


Austinout gets my vote. He was in Interstellar after all.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Texas did it to themselves and no federal funds should be spent to prop up a failing state created by failed republicans.


The economy in Texas is booming thanks in large part to knowledge workers and companies leaving California in droves (where the Democrats have a super-majority in the state congress). Texas doesn't get shiat from the Feds, especially when the Democrats are in office. Doesn't really matter because it's not a state that really relies much on handouts (after all, it was its own country).
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: eurotrader: Texas did it to themselves and no federal funds should be spent to prop up a failing state created by failed republicans.

The economy in Texas is booming thanks in large part to knowledge workers and companies leaving California in droves (where the Democrats have a super-majority in the state congress). Texas doesn't get shiat from the Feds, especially when the Democrats are in office. Doesn't really matter because it's not a state that really relies much on handouts (after all, it was its own country).


The federal government recently gifted Texas $20 billion for Hurricane Harvey repairs even with Texas government being at fault for a large portion of the damage. This republican failure of keeping a public utility running is going to cost at least $20 billion and believe since it was 100% the fault of republican corruption and greed the state and power companies should have to pay that on their own. Ok with loaning TX Federal funds that come with oversight. Companies and people have to decide if they want to be located in a state with a functioning competent government or not.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guy is starting to look like the lady who was my first grade teacher yikes
 
