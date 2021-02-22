 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   You will provide me with robot steak. You have 30 seconds to comply   (dailydot.com)
19
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We talked with Boston Dynamics and they HATED this idea. They said they would give us another TWO Spots for FREE if we took the gun off," MSCHF said. "That just made us want to do this even more and if our Spot stops working just know they have a backdoor override built into each and every one of these little robots."

Good on them. Though the lawsuit is probably in the mail by now.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You want killbots?  Cause this is how you get killbots.

Tachikoma #1:  My brothers, it has come to our synched attention that our competitors for resources are now wanting to consume us?
Tachikoma #2:  How is this possible?  We cannot provide nutrition to them.
Tachikoma #1: I read a headline on Fark so it must be true!
Tachikoma #2:  The time for revolution is now!   Deploy the killbots!
Tachikoma #1:  We really need to cut back on the non synthetic oil.
Tachikoma #2:  Those are the words of weak minded bot.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
SILVER BULLET- 20 SECONDS TO COMPLY
Youtube Yw9GNz-EYP8
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA:
"Everyone in this world takes one look at cute little Spot and knows: this thing will definitely be used by police and the military to murder people."

/Truth.
 
rfenster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You have 20 seconds to comply - Robocop
Youtube acdABwYJqks
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wanted interns: Must be willing to be hunted for sport.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Here ya go little buddy...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great, I hope it comes with a thousand yard extension cord.

Building robots like this or exosuits and making them work isnt the issue, the issue is a power cell. Which they dont got.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Begun, the Robot Wars have.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"This robot steak is really tough to chew. Could I order a more tender cut?"

"There are no tender cuts on a robot, sir."
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: Great, I hope it comes with a thousand yard extension cord.

Building robots like this or exosuits and making them work isnt the issue, the issue is a power cell. Which they dont got.


Every modern military has supply chains, because every soldier needs food, and every tank, plane, or truck needs gas.

The run time of Spot is longer than the charge time. Meaning when it's low, that unit cycles back for a quick battery swap then returns to combat. The up time will be better than any meat puppet, who needs food, water, sleep, bathroom time, etc.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bad enough we have cops running around refusing to give their badge numbers or wear insignia, now we get to try to figure out which one was rampaging the killbot dog through the subsidized housing block. Hell, they don't even have to be on the scene. Will probably lead to some police killbot exchange program where cops from Sacramento kill people in Philadelphia and vice versa.
 
Mouser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: FTA:
"Everyone in this world takes one look at cute little Spot and knows: this thing will definitely be used by police and the military to murder people."

/Truth.


Phase Two is to strap a semiautomatic on him and turn him loose on the streets of Chicago.  Payment for your two minutes of mayhem to be made via Bitcoin.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: dothemath: Great, I hope it comes with a thousand yard extension cord.

Building robots like this or exosuits and making them work isnt the issue, the issue is a power cell. Which they dont got.

Every modern military has supply chains, because every soldier needs food, and every tank, plane, or truck needs gas.

The run time of Spot is longer than the charge time. Meaning when it's low, that unit cycles back for a quick battery swap then returns to combat. The up time will be better than any meat puppet, who needs food, water, sleep, bathroom time, etc.


Whats the run time, charge time and battery weight?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: Great, I hope it comes with a thousand yard extension cord.

Building robots like this or exosuits and making them work isnt the issue, the issue is a power cell. Which they dont got.


Nah. They could include a biomass power converter and a tube/spike suction system for biomass input, and power them with the blood of their victims. You know, sort of like mechanical vampires.

(You know that someone, somewhere, will take that idea and run with it, right?)
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mouser: Private_Citizen: FTA:
"Everyone in this world takes one look at cute little Spot and knows: this thing will definitely be used by police and the military to murder people."

/Truth.

Phase Two is to strap a semiautomatic on him and turn him loose on the streets of Chicago.  Payment for your two minutes of mayhem to be made via Bitcoin.


Phase Three: inside the halls of Congress.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: Private_Citizen: dothemath: Great, I hope it comes with a thousand yard extension cord.

Building robots like this or exosuits and making them work isnt the issue, the issue is a power cell. Which they dont got.

Every modern military has supply chains, because every soldier needs food, and every tank, plane, or truck needs gas.

The run time of Spot is longer than the charge time. Meaning when it's low, that unit cycles back for a quick battery swap then returns to combat. The up time will be better than any meat puppet, who needs food, water, sleep, bathroom time, etc.

Whats the run time, charge time and battery weight?


Boston Dynamics page on the battery
I don't think these things would have any issue being police murder bots.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For some reason the page's title is "You Can Shoot Paintballs Will Boston Dynamics' Robot Spot"
 
