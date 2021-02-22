 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Finding outliers could reveal Covid's weak points. Finding Outlanders could be a sequel to a Ron Moore show   (bbc.com) divider line
2
    More: Interesting, Genetics, Blood type, Mutation, Immune system, DNA, Virus, Gene, Blood  
•       •       •

66 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 22 Feb 2021 at 8:55 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I ken where you're going with this Subby.
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What I would like to know is why covid hits some people hard and others hardly at all. There had to be some scientific reason for this. I know it's expecting a lot but why hasn't somebody compiled the data to make some clear arguments as to who is likely to get sick from this. Yeah I know age, heart disease etc are there.  But there has to be something more. Some genetic proclivity. Some vitamin deficiency. Some ethnic genetic thing.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.