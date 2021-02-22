 Skip to content
(CNN)   Dentists are apparently koalified to make prosthetic limbs for animals   (cnn.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My dentist also gives prostate exams, free of charge. Take that, for-profit healthcare!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My dentist also gives prostate exams, free of charge. Take that, for-profit healthcare!


Does he put his hands on your shoulders to comfort you?
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Quokkas or GTFO.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The koala pun is probably not original but I've never heard it before. *groan that last for 5 seconds*
/subby owes me a beer
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My dentist also gives prostate exams, free of charge. Take that, for-profit healthcare!


Is that something they teach at dentist school?  "How to access the prostate from the patient's mouth, while filling a cavity"

NTTAWWT
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The koala tea of mercy is not strained.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: foo monkey: My dentist also gives prostate exams, free of charge. Take that, for-profit healthcare!

Is that something they teach at dentist school?  "How to access the prostate from the patient's mouth, while filling a cavity"

NTTAWWT


Odd. I once had a doctor attempt to access my mouth while giving me a prostrate exam.
I nicknamed him Salad Fingers.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They're damn good at defanging bumbles, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
seventypercent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rnatalie: The koala tea of mercy is not strained.


Tommy-lee-Jones-newspaper.jpg
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mister Buttons: Quokkas or GTFO.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


I have to agree. I used to love koalas, until I learned they're just the most helpless critters that eat leaves they can't digest at first and they bellow like little demons from hell. Not to mention the whole chlamydia thing.

Quokkas may be just as helpless, but they don't have all those other issues that seem so counterintuitive to their very existence. And they're the "happiest" looking little buggers on the planet.
 
