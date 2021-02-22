 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   This is it, people: we finally found the story the [Obvious] tag was truly born for   (thehill.com) divider line
53
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

2396 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 22 Feb 2021 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmmmm - no fooling.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It also served literally no purpose. Not wearing a mask didn't help anybody or make anyone money the only reason it was ever a thing is because republicans wanted to pretend like Covid didn't even exist.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think he under states the tens of thousands lost due to willful mask refusal.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I think he under states the tens of thousands lost due to willful mask refusal.


Yeah, with the way this spreads, I would not be surprised if it was hundreds of thousands

Imagine how many people might be alive today if Trump** had only said "Hey, wear a mask!" (and then wore one himself) last March?

We would be nowhere near 500,000 dead, that's for sure.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
<slightly mask mumbled>He's right, you know</slightly mask mumbled>
 
H31N0US
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was because Donnie Dipshiat ran his mouth early on, calling it a hoax. Everything that followed was due to his being too much of a farking pussy to walk it back and admit he was wrong.
 
OldJames
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Libertarian: I should wear a mask when I'm near people.

King Cuomo: You don't have to wear it when you are near people, but you must wear it when alone. If you don't comply, I'll shut down the bowling alley.

I think Cuomo is made from spare parts
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just like it is illegal to target children with ads selling certain products, it should be illegal to target stupid people with messages like this.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is what happens when one of your two major political parties is evil.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey, it went away last May when it got hot remember?
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You don't say!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If your political beliefs have veto authority over sound medical advice, you deserve what happens to you.
 
cleek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Anenu: It also served literally no purpose. Not wearing a mask didn't help anybody or make anyone money the only reason it was ever a thing is because republicans wanted to pretend like Covid didn't even exist.


it served the GOPs purpose: oppose Democrats in everything, even if that means dragging things like public safety into the culture wars.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: Hey, it went away last May when it got hot remember?


Like a miracle.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Anenu: It also served literally no purpose. Not wearing a mask didn't help anybody or make anyone money the only reason it was ever a thing is because republicans wanted to pretend like Covid didn't even exist.


Helping to drive a psychotic political agenda as an adjunct to the pursuit of power IS a purpose  Literally even.  It's just a purpose that should get you prosecuted into the frickin' Phantom Zone.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not to be a dick, but are we really concerned about 0.03-0.27% of the population who bought the hype and didn't wear a mask?
 
kukukupo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I should say 'died by not wearing a mask'
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
the democrats politicized it by wearing them!  we'd have herd immunity by now if they hadn't!
 
neongoats
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As usual, another problem that basically boils down to shaking your head while muttering "farking right wingers"
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OldRod: BizarreMan: I think he under states the tens of thousands lost due to willful mask refusal.

Yeah, with the way this spreads, I would not be surprised if it was hundreds of thousands

Imagine how many people might be alive today if Trump** had only said "Hey, wear a mask!" (and then wore one himself) last March?

We would be nowhere near 500,000 dead, that's for sure.


I am stunned that if he had literally done nothing except let the health experts do the job they are paid to do and pretty much just stayed out of it, maybe mumbled "listen to them" and toddled off to play golf.

1. Hundreds of thousands of Americans would be alive today.
2. He would probably still be president.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's not hyperbole. The GOP is literally killing Americans.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sickened by so much in all this. But the no accountability, no consequences, forgive-and-forget-no-apology-necessar​y people are breaking my brain.
 
PunGent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OldJames: herp a derp


Oh, good, Team Antivaxxer/Anti-Mask is here.

/your deflector shields failed
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dr. Fauci explaining why there is no reason to be wearing a mask
Youtube R8OIMElJ8C8
 
cleek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Not to be a dick, but are we really concerned about 0.03-0.27% of the population who bought the hype and didn't wear a mask?


i think you mean 50%

https://consumer.healthday.com/b-1-22​-​half-of-americans-still-not-wearing-ma​sks-when-in-close-contact-with-others-​poll-2650058836.html

still
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Making people think they were safe by wearing something that blocked 40% of a virus wasn't exactly a solid plan.
 
cleek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: It's not hyperbole. The GOP is literally killing Americans.


it is a white nationalist death cult.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: Hey, it went away last May when it got hot remember?


It started to go down in May, but it was in June when we really started rockin'
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/R8OIMElJ​8C8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


First words out of his pizza-hole in that vid are "right now". So I have to ask, when is this video from? Because if it's from 8 March 2020, as Google (and Reuters) suggests, I'd think you were trying to be cute.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And nothing will be done about it ..
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OldRod: BizarreMan: I think he under states the tens of thousands lost due to willful mask refusal.

Yeah, with the way this spreads, I would not be surprised if it was hundreds of thousands

Imagine how many people might be alive today if Trump** had only said "Hey, wear a mask!" (and then wore one himself) last March?

We would be nowhere near 500,000 dead, that's for sure.


Granted. However, if Hillary had been president and told them to wear a mask, they would refuse because stigginit.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: the democrats politicized it by wearing them!  we'd have herd immunity by now if they hadn't!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Making people think they were safe by wearing something that blocked 40% of a virus wasn't exactly a solid plan.


All they ever said was masks help limit spread.

Which is true.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Making people think they were safe by wearing something that blocked 40% of a virus wasn't exactly a solid plan.


I'd rather a 40% to block than 0%

Is basic math normally this hard for you?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OldJames: Libertarian: I should wear a mask when I'm near people.

King Cuomo: You don't have to wear it when you are near people, but you must wear it when alone. If you don't comply, I'll shut down the bowling alley.

I think Cuomo is made from spare parts


Approves:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubs300
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Back when that doofus was elected, I said "that farker is going to get people killed.  Hope it isn't me."  Silly me I thought it would be a war or poking the North Korea/Iran bear enough to make them just fly another plane into a building.  Something in that area.  Never did I imagine it would be a virus, and negligence, and stupidity.
And the thing is, all he had to do was wear a mask, listen to his advisors, tell the public to do the same, and he would have been re-elected.  I think 4 more years of that asshole would have been a fair trade for cutting the death toll in half (at least), and being able to congregate freely by this spring.  But nope, he just couldn't farking do the right thing.  Of course not.  Then he wouldn't be him.
fark that guy.  And fark anyone who thought he was a good idea.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Jeebus Saves: Making people think they were safe by wearing something that blocked 40% of a virus wasn't exactly a solid plan.

All they ever said was masks help limit spread.

Which is true.


It's technically correct, which is the best kind of correct.  The messaging has been way off on this.  Screaming "wear a mask!" wasn't the correct way to convey that masks alone really didn't do shiat.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Where are you farkers seeing all these maskless people?

It's been effectively 100% compliance around Minneapolis since June (save for the people that we're not allowed to criticize for not bothering with it) and the shiat still ran wild.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Brainsick: Jeebus Saves: Making people think they were safe by wearing something that blocked 40% of a virus wasn't exactly a solid plan.

I'd rather a 40% to block than 0%


I feel the same way about condoms and safety glasses.  We're talking PPE here.  If I told you I was only going to fire 40% of my bullets at you, would you be ok with that?  A small improvement doesn't exactly decrease risk of injury.  40% may as well be 0.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

H31N0US: It was because Donnie Dipshiat ran his mouth early on, calling it a hoax. Everything that followed was due to his being too much of a farking pussy to walk it back and admit he was wrong.


I've said it before and I''ll say it again:

if we had had ANY other president, even a different republican, this would have been handled completely differently and a lot more people would still be alive and breathing.

if you had no other reason to hate trump previously, his response to covid should have been it.

/in before "bu....bu...but what could he have actually done?!"
//oh i dunno, do the right thing and lead by example like an actually leader is supposed to?
///thank the gods we have actual adults in charge now.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Brainsick: Jeebus Saves: Making people think they were safe by wearing something that blocked 40% of a virus wasn't exactly a solid plan.

I'd rather a 40% to block than 0%

I feel the same way about condoms and safety glasses.  We're talking PPE here.  If I told you I was only going to fire 40% of my bullets at you, would you be ok with that?  A small improvement doesn't exactly decrease risk of injury.  40% may as well be 0.


Citation needed on that 40% figure.

Also, combined with social distancing and staying home whenever possible, wearing a mask is very effective.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Brainsick: Jeebus Saves: Making people think they were safe by wearing something that blocked 40% of a virus wasn't exactly a solid plan.

I'd rather a 40% to block than 0%

I feel the same way about condoms and safety glasses.  We're talking PPE here.  If I told you I was only going to fire 40% of my bullets at you, would you be ok with that? A small improvement doesn't exactly decrease risk of injury.  40% may as well be 0.


If the alternative is you firing 100% of your bullets at me (aka walking around unmasked)?

Yeah, I would be.

// although "ok with it" might be a bit over an overstatement even then
// "begrudgingly accepting", maybe
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hundreds of thousands of acute illness dead.  An unknown number of chronic illness dead.  Sequelae treatment costs that will exceed a trillion dollars.

It is entirely possible that 28 million Americans are carrying a virus that is slowly killing them. Inhibition of Major Histocompatibility Complex I is no trivial matter.  Viruses expressing this trait are chronic.  Chronic viruses trigger inflammation, cancer, and immune disruption.  While mechanisms of tolerance probably exist, we do not really know what they are or how frequently they occur.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Natalie Portmanteau: Jeebus Saves: Making people think they were safe by wearing something that blocked 40% of a virus wasn't exactly a solid plan.

All they ever said was masks help limit spread.

Which is true.

It's technically correct, which is the best kind of correct.  The messaging has been way off on this.  Screaming "wear a mask!" wasn't the correct way to convey that masks alone really didn't do shiat.


Gee, if only there had been a team of scientists and PR people ready for this!
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vox.​c​om/platform/amp/science-and-health/201​8/2/23/16974012/trump-pandemic-disease​-response
Uh, ok...hmm. Maybe you think Fauci, the CDC and WHO should have had clearer messaging around other precautions as well as masks?
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/​0​3/i-m-going-keep-pushing-anthony-fauci​-tries-make-white-house-listen-facts-p​andemic
Hmm...not looking good for your hypothesis...surely there's ONE source saying 'masks are ALL you need'!
https://www.umms.org/coronavirus/what​-​to-know/masks/wearing-mask

That's a big ol' nope!

You got anything worthwhile or just easily-debunked noise?
 
ansius
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

H31N0US: It was because Donnie Dipshiat ran his mouth early on, calling it a hoax. Everything that followed was due to his being too much of a farking pussy to walk it back and admit he was wrong.


This happened because Trump was worried that the stock markets would get spooked. He knew that his major advantage going into his reelection campaign was strong stock market figures and a strong economy. He was terrified that taking action would suppress economic activity.

And then, as you say, when it became obvious that COVID a serious problem, it's not only that he was just too pig-headed to admit he was wrong and to take action, he was worried that if he did take action, that he would be blamed for the economic downturn.

Instead he took the coward's way out - he did nothing and left it to the States and then armchair quarterbacked them when they took action that suppressed short term economic activity.

And his rhetoric has resulted in the US becoming a plague-zone, yet another mess that Republican Presidents have given to their Democratic successors to clean up.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.