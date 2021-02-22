 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Not happy with all the attention coronavirus is getting the mole people decide to try and break through the surface   (sfgate.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh NOES!  My stinking roses!
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Broseph, 3.8 is nothing to Californians, fer sure.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For those of you not in an active seismic zone, a M3.8 is like a semi driving by your house.

I've slept through M5.6 before.

Hope Gilroy didn't have all their garlic on a rickety shelf somewhere.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And so it begins...
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
3.8? You dont even stop eating dinner for a 3.8.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's the Morlocks. They're sick of the Eloi and their damned reeking garlic.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
tpc.googlesyndication.comView Full Size

Check out the cool pin being sold on this page!

For your stuff that will get me killed for wearing anywhere outside the US ensemble.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PashPaw
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Destructor: And so it begins...


I think it started in July 2019 with the Ridgecest-Trona quakes.

And yes, M3.8 is small.
 
guestguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
3.8 erect?
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How is this even news? And WTF do mole people have to do with Gilroy? The only ONLY thing Gilroy has is garlic. And earthquakes. Pretty much every day...
 
