(CBS Pittsburgh)   Protip: Don't go to the police station to file a complaint while drunk, especially if you are under age. Also, don't drive there   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
18
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just go ahead and assume Chad and Ethan are white.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is a drunk person supposed to remember all those rules?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
S
B
O
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, they were there to complain that someone stole their alcohol/weed...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby: Don't go to the police station to file a complaint while drunk, especially if you are under age. Also, don't drive there

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if alcohol and stupidity combine to produce even worse decisions than they do individually. Someone needs to study this.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something Karen something White Claw something manager.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know more about the incident they were complaining about, which I'd wager was just as stupid. Except that they then spent half a day drinking and griping about it with a list of we-should-have said arguments they brought to the station--and the police wouldn't even listen to them.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kiss Kim in the what??"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB

Back in the 90's a drunk pulled up to a speaker box and began ordering food.  Unfortunately for him, it was at a police station in North St. Louis.  Pretty dumb being him.

Well, there were a couple of radio stations in town (Google Radio Stations) and they each had their Morning Zoo or Breakfast Club or Showgram.  They were always trying to out do each other.  One of them gets the bright idea to go out to the police station and do the same thing.  Only since he's sober, what can the cops do, right?  Turned out he had an out of state warrant and the cops arrested him.
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"What?  When I get drunk, I seek out bacon..."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So young yet so stupid.
 
Kinan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Co-worker did just this back in the late 80s. Sat afternoon bar, drives home parks in the street calls cops to complain about sewer grate almost swallowing his tire, cop smells his breath, asks him , "Did you just drive here?" "Yes?" Instant dui, LOL.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
F*cking Chad, man.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
to complain about a previous incident involving police that took place earlier that day.

"Intoxicated"

I don't believe anything the pigs say.
 
indylaw
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just maybe don't talk to the police at all.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Actually, if you're going to drink and drive please go to the police station to file a complaint, the friendly officer will be sure to correct your ignorance.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

indylaw: Just maybe don't talk to the police at all.


this should be taught in school.
 
