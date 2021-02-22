 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   COVID comic shows how the vaccines work. Missing are the nanobot trackers and obedience agents   (projects.nj.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Immune system, first COVID-19 vaccines, T-cells, Vaccination, Vaccine, Infectious disease, Protein, Virus  
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Explain it to me in Star Wars.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Explain it to me in Star Wars.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine is like Yoda and teaches your body the Force.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Explain it to me in Star Wars.


It was a good idea but  Disney made everyone hate it.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Explain it to me in Star Wars.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the vaccine a Gates-way drug?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Explain it to me in Star Wars.


The vaccine is like midichlorians and I've lost you already. No one wants to hear about midichlorians.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: skyotter: Explain it to me in Star Wars.

[Fark user image 263x1500]


Damnit!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Your agonizer please.
 
gbv23
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/good luck with that
 
Conthan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I got vaccinated and a few days later I was shopping for a new phone with 5G!

/study it out
//5G was like $250 more expensive
///went with 4G and I'll just sacrifice a baby to Bill Gates or something instead
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've had mine and given about 5,000 shots so far. You'll be fine.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby missed the emitters of the commands from our lizard overlords, long may they reign.
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's no obedience agents. The chips induce sterility in those with undesirable traits.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Comics?  Cool.  So, like, is the U.S. Army gonna print a comic book with pretty girls, an official Field Manual number, and instructions on how to receive a vaccination?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trik: There's no obedience agents. The chips induce sterility in those with undesirable traits.


Of course I'm not married, the govt mandated microchip induced sterility!
BTW, Have you seen these YouTube videos?
 
