 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Up to 10,000 fans to return to UK stadia by mid-May, making it 9000 more than use Google Stadia   (bbc.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, 1980, Scotland, 1945, Outdoor sports, 1981, 1941, 1982, 1971  
•       •       •

166 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2021 at 12:50 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually like Stadia. Madden on it is a helluva lot quicker than on my old PS4
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey you should friend me on stadia, but because I couldn't choose my farking username, I have no idea what the fark it is.
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I actually like Stadia. Madden on it is a helluva lot quicker than on my old PS4


It's where gaming will end up eventually...don't know if it's quite there yet though, in terms of mass-appeal.
 
genner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn...even threads with headlines hating on Stadia get no love.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.