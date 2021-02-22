 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   "Attack of the Murder Hornets" isn't just your Fark Movie Night premiere, it's a documentary   (kiro7.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Hornet, Asian giant hornet, film crew, live Asian giant hornet, European hornet, Film, government agencies, WSDA entomologist Chris Looney  
•       •       •

415 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I didn't know they used Endor storm troopers to fight them.

/we're doomed...they always miss
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Attack of the Mulder Hornets!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phaseolus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: [Fark user image 425x239]
I didn't know they used Endor storm troopers to fight them.

/we're doomed...they always miss


I remember reading about those suits last summer -- they bought some random shiat they found on Amazon that looked like it might work, and they kept their fingers crossed that it would.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Didn't they miss the Queen when trying to kill that nest?


HailRobonia: Attack of the Mulder Hornets!

[Fark user image 300x196]


FOUND IT!
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

phaseolus: Eric Shun: [Fark user image 425x239]
I didn't know they used Endor storm troopers to fight them.

/we're doomed...they always miss

I remember reading about those suits last summer -- they bought some random shiat they found on Amazon that looked like it might work, and they kept their fingers crossed that it would.


Outside of hiring NASA or some corporation to design them a customized suit for a few million $, that would be my strategy as well.

Maybe pick up a tennis racket as well.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thing that scares me about the story is the possibility that they juuuuust manage to eradicate all of them, but the last nest's on some land controlled by a Bundyite nutjob who thinks tEh cOnStiTuTi0n AiN't sAy nUtTiN b0uT n0 eNtOm0LoGiStS, doesn't permit them anywhere near the nest ... and it all spirals out of control from there.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That sounds like a completely unbiased and informative sober documentary
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

What about the Assault Hornet?
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not discussing this because I hate calling them 'murder hornets'
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: [Fark user image 425x239]
I didn't know they used Endor storm troopers to fight them.

/we're doomed...they always miss


Glad to see the authorities are giving them a more-than-fair 20 seconds to hide, before they start seeking.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.