(Al Jazeera)   UAE Scores $1.36bn in arms deals at Abu Dhabi weapons show. Man, and the only convention swag I got there was a t-shirt fired out the barrel of a tank   (aljazeera.com) divider line
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's a pretty good amount of guns and weapons, but before anyone gets too concerned, 1.36billion will only get you about 65% of one B-2 Spirit:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hell, US Civilians spent 8 billion on guns and ammo in 2013 alone.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think, as a rule, you shouldnt sell missiles to guys in turbans.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath:

I believe you should not give Christians ships to find routes to inda.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I think, as a rule, you shouldnt sell missiles to guys in turbans.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Turbans? No, you need to worry about the redcaps.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I think, as a rule, you shouldnt sell missiles to guys in turbans.


Why? Are Sikhs particularly dangerous?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: dothemath: I think, as a rule, you shouldnt sell missiles to guys in turbans.

Why? Are Sikhs particularly dangerous?


They would be if they had a bunch of missiles, probably.

It wouldnt make them less dangerous.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: dothemath:

I believe you should not give Christians ships to find routes to inda.


That train has sailed, unfortunately.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jacob rothschild armed them up
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a really good book about stuff like drone sales at weapon vendor fairs.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you're wondering how the Security Council countries would allow this to happen, well, it's very much the USA. Here is a good book about France's diplomats struggling to rein in the USA during the War on Terror.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gun show loophole strikes again.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: dothemath: I think, as a rule, you shouldnt sell missiles to guys in turbans.

Why? Are Sikhs particularly dangerous?


Some certainly are. They are responsible for some of the biggest terrorist attacks ever.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_I​n​dia_Flight_182
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Country Joe & the Fish sang a song about this...

Country Joe&The Fish-I feel like I'm fixin' to die
Youtube Ml4yXWIjgGI



\same as it ever was...
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size


Well, hello there sailor!
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: dothemath: I think, as a rule, you shouldnt sell missiles to guys in turbans.

Why? Are Sikhs particularly dangerous?


They come from the warrior class and many adherents remain active in India's military with many others leading private security.  In short, they are a cool group.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they need to buy weapons? I was told Donald Trump brought peace to the Middle East but the MSM doesn't want to report that because it would make him look good. He was even nominated for the Noble Piece Prize!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Habitual Cynic: BigNumber12: dothemath: I think, as a rule, you shouldnt sell missiles to guys in turbans.

Why? Are Sikhs particularly dangerous?

They come from the warrior class and many adherents remain active in India's military with many others leading private security.  In short, they are a cool group.


Sikh kids in Canada can bring their kirpan to school. They have basically the lowest rate of violence of any demographic in Canada, possibly the lowet rate of crime, the second-most educated (behind Muslim, last I checked)... They can wear their turbans as police officers and in the military. Sikh is the opposite of scary, although that might be a part of Canadian Sikh culture.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is it called "scoring" a contract when you're the one spending the money?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: dothemath: I think, as a rule, you shouldnt sell missiles to guys in turbans.

Why? Are Sikhs particularly dangerous?


Sometimes. Not usually.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Air India 182 was already covered
//I used to shop at the same Radio Shack where that guy bought his electronic parts
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
UAE also sent people to Colombia and hired a bunch of people with combat experience who got unemployed when the peace deal was signed. Even with all that fire power, Mercs, supply lines that are basically hours away from their own country, knowledge of local language and culture, familiarity with terrain, native allies, much larger populations and massively superior economies; the gulf states and Saudis can't close the deal in Yemen.

That's why they'd really rather the US fight Iran for them.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not far away, Poland's WB Group showed glitzy sales videos of its "suicide drone" plummeting from great heights to blast away armoured vehicles.

There is so much wrong in that article but I just wanted to point out this one item which was especially disturbing.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Habitual Cynic: BigNumber12: dothemath: I think, as a rule, you shouldnt sell missiles to guys in turbans.

Why? Are Sikhs particularly dangerous?

They come from the warrior class and many adherents remain active in India's military with many others leading private security.  In short, they are a cool group.

Sikh kids in Canada can bring their kirpan to school. They have basically the lowest rate of violence of any demographic in Canada, possibly the lowet rate of crime, the second-most educated (behind Muslim, last I checked)... They can wear their turbans as police officers and in the military. Sikh is the opposite of scary, although that might be a part of Canadian Sikh culture.


They are among the most peaceful groups wherever they are.  But a dagger is part of their religious dress.  So don't piss them off.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kbronsito: UAE also sent people to Colombia and hired a bunch of people with combat experience who got unemployed when the peace deal was signed. Even with all that fire power, Mercs, supply lines that are basically hours away from their own country, knowledge of local language and culture, familiarity with terrain, native allies, much larger populations and massively superior economies; the gulf states and Saudis can't close the deal in Yemen.

That's why they'd really rather the US fight Iran for them.


We've been other nations subcontractors of war for 70 years now. It makes money for the shareholders.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Country Joe & the Fish sang a song about this...


Fark user imageView Full Size
That is a song I have not heard in a long, long time.
/Kudos, good stuff
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

berylman: Not far away, Poland's WB Group showed glitzy sales videos of its "suicide drone" plummeting from great heights to blast away armoured vehicles.

There is so much wrong in that article but I just wanted to point out this one item which was especially disturbing.


Not everyone can afford a reusable predator drone and it's missiles.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: That's a pretty good amount of guns and weapons, but before anyone gets too concerned, 1.36billion will only get you about 65% of one B-2 Spirit:
[Fark user image image 240x179]
Hell, US Civilians spent 8 billion on guns and ammo in 2013 alone.


The US has 20 of those $1B planes, & they still can't protect the Capitol from seditionists.

//big waste of money.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

berylman: Aardvark Inc.: Country Joe & the Fish sang a song about this...

[Fark user image 275x183] That is a song I have not heard in a long, long time.
/Kudos, good stuff



My parents were teenagers in '60's & so in their twenties during the '70's. Their music collection is broad in its depth and - so long as we were careful in handling the vinyl - my big brother & I were encouraged to listen to pretty much anything that we liked the sound of or were intrigued by the album cover. Any questions would be patiently answered to the best of their pretty well rounded & educated ability.

They were kind of like a Scottish proto-hippie, or at least heavily influenced by the bits of British, Europe & US counter culture movements & art scenes they found interesting & not completely mind-shattering.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

berylman: Not far away, Poland's WB Group showed glitzy sales videos of its "suicide drone" plummeting from great heights to blast away armoured vehicles.

There is so much wrong in that article but I just wanted to point out this one item which was especially disturbing.


Unfortunately, autonomous killing is the way the military development is going. The worst idea may be the indiscriminate concept of using drones to create an "aerial minefield" that uses the shape-charge penetrators to detect and destroy remotely.

We're losing what little humanity was left in War....
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Although the figure surpasses the 2019 show's opening announcement, defence experts anticipate a drop in military spending this year as the pandemic and slumping global oil prices squeeze budgets in the Gulf region."

Biden's working on fixing this.
 
