(Al Jazeera)   Italian ambassador to DR Congo killed in ambush. Siegfried seen fuming, grabbing his sword   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Democratic Republic of the Congo, North Kivu Governor Carly Nzanzu, Italy's ambassador, Ambassador Luca Attanasio, World Food Programme, exchange of fire, United Nations, United Nations convoy  
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's dangerous there.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good heavens, Commander! Whatever did you do?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meanwhile DRI was seen having a few drinks backstage.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Immunità diplomatica"
 
friendlytarget
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


Oh wait, that's conga
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tip: Never go to a country with the word "Democratic" in its title.
 
