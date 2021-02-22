 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Bowing to public pressure SF school board shelves plan to rename schools honoring history's greatest monsters such as Abraham Lincoln and whichever Roosevelt that one was named for   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Followup, San Francisco, San Francisco Chronicle, Dianne Feinstein, school board, unanimous decision, renaming process, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, deliberative process  
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bunch of stupid people taking shiat too farking far. EVERY historical figure has done something that someone else doesn't like. Every non-historical figure as well. Your mom may have told some racist jokes when she was a kid. Your dad might have been a horndog in college that wanted to do nothing more than get a girl drunk so she'd sleep with him. EVERYONE has some kind of skeleton in their closet, no matter how small that skeleton is. This looking thru a microscope shiat is stupid, wastes time, and isn't making them any farking friends.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. farking hell.
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good.  Stop giving dumbass conservatives fodder for their otherwise idiotic "slippery slope" arguments...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Donald J. Trump Skool for Grifting Jeniuses

PushingonPull.jpg
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Consult historians..." Spend taxpayer's money instead of learning a little history yourself.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is exactly the kind of performative wokeness that conservatives point to when trying to discredit liberals.  Glad to see SF finally came to its senses, if only briefly and reluctantly.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lets only name schools after fictional characters.

Batman Elementary

Axel Foley Middle School

ET High
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They will try again later, the woke column will not accept defeat easily.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Does the SF school board president actually refer to herself as Madam President?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When did people start hating on Lincoln? What the fark!
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Bunch of stupid people taking shiat too farking far. EVERY historical figure has done something that someone else doesn't like. Every non-historical figure as well. Your mom may have told some racist jokes when she was a kid. Your dad might have been a horndog in college that wanted to do nothing more than get a girl drunk so she'd sleep with him. EVERYONE has some kind of skeleton in their closet, no matter how small that skeleton is. This looking thru a microscope shiat is stupid, wastes time, and isn't making them any farking friends.


Maybe we should just stop lionizing individuals and celebrate our ideals instead?

Nobody needs to be on a pedestal and cults of personality are creepy.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JesseL: Mikey1969: Bunch of stupid people taking shiat too farking far. EVERY historical figure has done something that someone else doesn't like. Every non-historical figure as well. Your mom may have told some racist jokes when she was a kid. Your dad might have been a horndog in college that wanted to do nothing more than get a girl drunk so she'd sleep with him. EVERYONE has some kind of skeleton in their closet, no matter how small that skeleton is. This looking thru a microscope shiat is stupid, wastes time, and isn't making them any farking friends.

Maybe we should just stop lionizing individuals and celebrate our ideals instead?

Nobody needs to be on a pedestal and cults of personality are creepy.


Those individuals contribute to the ideals you're talking about. Part of remembering history so that you don't repeat it is noting the people who were there at the time to help make these changes.
 
