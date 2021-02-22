 Skip to content
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was warned.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lindell keeps bluffing.  "Bring it on.  It'll make discovery easier for us."

/this will not end well
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Lindell keeps bluffing.  "Bring it on.  It'll make discovery easier for us."

/this will not end well


Lindell couldn't discover his own ass with both hands
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of people have farked around. Dominion seems to be giving them the opportunity to find out.

And the best part is that settling out of court does Dominion no real good. At this point, the money is really of secondary importance. The verdict is what they need.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Lindell keeps bluffing.  "Bring it on.  It'll make discovery easier for us."

/this will not end well


I am not sure he realizes that discovery is a two way street. Sssh, no one tell him that as I bought a lot of popcorn commodity options.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bite MyPillow, Lindy.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The....dumbest....reality.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll sleep better knowing this suit was filed.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
intestinal fracking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It still boggles my mind that people are out there lending political credence to some asshole that sells bags of old shredded couch cushions to morons.
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Lindell keeps bluffing.  "Bring it on.  It'll make discovery easier for us."

/this will not end well


I've always considered Lindell to be a professional con man like Trump, but this is actually making me question whether he's actually a true believer.  Con men usually like to stay away from courtrooms.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pillow fight!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How he will FINALL have the opportunity to present the real evidence that Trump won.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Pillow fight!


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dominion: Stop saying stupid shiat about us or we will sue you into oblivion.
Lindell: I've paid OAN to continuously run this two hour documentary about Dominion systems' massive election fraud. You can save 40% on MyPillow with the promo code "IAmASelfDestructiveMoron".
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shroom: I've always considered Lindell to be a professional con man like Trump, but this is actually making me question whether he's actually a true believer.  Con men usually like to stay away from courtrooms.


Anymore I think it's less about the con once you cross the dumbass event horizon that is associating with Dump. By that point they are making the biggest mistake you can make with a con and that's drinking your own kool-aid.

It's the difference between Heaven's Gate vs. Scientology. And we all know where Heaven's Gate ended up.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've found that Finding Jesus is how you become a born-again businessman after repeated failure.  It basically gives you a captive audience of other "christians".  Mixed with an "I used to snort crack" redemption angle.. You've hit a jackpot.

I've seen it work several times before.

/I honestly can't tell if he believes his own bullshiat or is just trying to sell pillows.
 
dywed88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Lindell keeps bluffing.  "Bring it on.  It'll make discovery easier for us."

/this will not end well


There are a lot of idiots that actually believe this shiat.

The number of people that claimed that Fox News tricked Dominion into suing them so that they could get discovery to prove Dominion stole the election is painful.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Lindell keeps bluffing.  "Bring it on.  It'll make discovery easier for us."

/this will not end well


I think it will end very well for everyone!
Except for Lindell.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shroom: FrancoFile: Lindell keeps bluffing.  "Bring it on.  It'll make discovery easier for us."

/this will not end well

I've always considered Lindell to be a professional con man like Trump, but this is actually making me question whether he's actually a true believer.  Con men usually like to stay away from courtrooms.


Keep spouting con man bullshiat, and when you get old your brain starts to decay and you start to become lost in the sauce and believe the lies you spew. Happens to every evangelist and happened to Trump.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with this sketchy source?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shroom: FrancoFile: Lindell keeps bluffing.  "Bring it on.  It'll make discovery easier for us."

/this will not end well

I've always considered Lindell to be a professional con man like Trump, but this is actually making me question whether he's actually a true believer.  Con men usually like to stay away from courtrooms.


Maybe the new strategy is to crowd fund the legal "defense" based on the promise of supposed evidence of voter fraud, then split with the money.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rudy G. said this in response to the lawsuit filed against him:

"Dominion's defamation lawsuit for $1.3B will allow me to investigate their history, finances, and practices fully and completely," Giuliani told CNN in a statement Monday. "The amount being asked for is, quite obviously, intended to frighten people of faint heart. It is another act of intimidation by the hate-filled left-wing to wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech, as well as the ability of lawyers to defend their clients vigorously."

He said he will "investigate a countersuit against them for violating these Constitutional rights."

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/25/politi​c​s/dominion-lawsuit-giuliani/index.html​

That last bit makes you wonder how he ever passed the bar.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron_city_ap: How he will FINALL have the opportunity to present the real evidence that Trump won.


I don't know. Think the world is ready for it?

/Lizard People...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, lets see ALL the source code involved, the chain of custody for ALL data transmitted between the machines and Dominion including contractors, and ALL details regarding how the security of voting data is maintained.

/not defending Lindell, but this stuff should already be 100% transparent for all voting machine companies.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

drxym: Dominion: Stop saying stupid shiat about us or we will sue you into oblivion.
Lindell: I've paid OAN to continuously run this two hour documentary about Dominion systems' massive election fraud. You can save 40% on MyPillow with the promo code "IAmASelfDestructiveMoron".


Sadly clowns like Mike Lindell who should be in a hospital, instead make millions by spewing lies and hate. This is Not Good for our nation. I could not care less about this evil man or what becomes of him, but I am sure getting sick of these magas continuing to spread lie after lie, all because they're too ignorant/brainwashed to understand anything other than what they are told to believe.

In short, its not funny anymore. People are suffering because of the paralysis in US politics.

ENOUGH.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
MyAssGotSuedForDefamation guy
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Great, lets see ALL the source code involved, the chain of custody for ALL data transmitted between the machines and Dominion including contractors, and ALL details regarding how the security of voting data is maintained.

/not defending Lindell, but this stuff should already be 100% transparent for all voting machine companies.


"Not sayin'...just sayin'."

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Third Man: FrancoFile: Lindell keeps bluffing.  "Bring it on.  It'll make discovery easier for us."

/this will not end well

Lindell couldn't discover his own ass with both hands


I bet he could if you shoved some crack up his ass.
 
Elliot8654 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dear MyPillow dude; It's not "calling their bluff" when they aren't bluffing. You're about to get your pillow plowed into your service entrance, and I can't wait to watch you cry.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: Bite MyPillow, Lindy.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have a fantastic idea, and I'm looking for backers.

I want to make a pillow with pillow cases that all say "I'm great in bed". How can that NOT make money???
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I have a fantastic idea, and I'm looking for backers.

I want to make a pillow with pillow cases that all say "I'm great in bed". How can that NOT make money???


res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Third Man: FrancoFile: Lindell keeps bluffing.  "Bring it on.  It'll make discovery easier for us."

/this will not end well

Lindell couldn't discover his own ass with both hands



"One of these days I'll find an ass of my own!"
shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Great, lets see ALL the source code involved, the chain of custody for ALL data transmitted between the machines and Dominion including contractors, and ALL details regarding how the security of voting data is maintained.

/not defending Lindell, but this stuff should already be 100% transparent for all voting machine companies.


Do you think they'll release the source code? Or just have independent teams audit it? It's supposedly proprietary.

...Although how it could be super complicated boggles the mind... We're not crunching bit coins here...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

guestguy: The....dumbest....reality.


We Live In The Dumbest Timeline
Youtube 9nfbeK5LAl0
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well I guess the finding out starts now
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Third Man: FrancoFile: Lindell keeps bluffing.  "Bring it on.  It'll make discovery easier for us."

/this will not end well

Lindell couldn't discover his own ass with both hands


Lindell could fall into a dump truck full of pillows and come out smoking crack.
/I'm not sure what my point was
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I have a fantastic idea, and I'm looking for backers.

I want to make a pillow with pillow cases that all say "I'm great in bed". How can that NOT make money???


Question.
Will the pillows say "I'm great in bed." Or specifically "cowgirl toffee is great in bed."?

/Because I'm definitely willing to back you up on that one, but of course I'd need proof first.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I have a fantastic idea, and I'm looking for backers.

I want to make a pillow with pillow cases that all say "I'm great in bed". How can that NOT make money???


How about a "throw away" throw pillow?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My in-laws have MyPillows in the guest bedroom.  They are terrible
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Lindell keeps bluffing.  "Bring it on.  It'll make discovery easier for us."

/this will not end well


This is going to end great.  You can buy perfectly good pillows anywhere.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shroom: FrancoFile: Lindell keeps bluffing.  "Bring it on.  It'll make discovery easier for us."

/this will not end well

I've always considered Lindell to be a professional con man like Trump, but this is actually making me question whether he's actually a true believer.  Con men usually like to stay away from courtrooms.


I picture him a total sociopath as our current system allows those with this condition and with even the modest means to flourish. Sort of in the same ballpark as many CEOs.
 
abbarach
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I still agree with whichever farker decided, a month or two ago, that it should be called the MyPillowCase
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Destructor: Keyser_Soze_Death: Great, lets see ALL the source code involved, the chain of custody for ALL data transmitted between the machines and Dominion including contractors, and ALL details regarding how the security of voting data is maintained.

/not defending Lindell, but this stuff should already be 100% transparent for all voting machine companies.

Do you think they'll release the source code? Or just have independent teams audit it? It's supposedly proprietary.

...Although how it could be super complicated boggles the mind... We're not crunching bit coins here...


I think they will fight tooth and nail to keep their code and processes locked-up just like the breathalyzer and radar gun companies do when challenged in court to produce the same. They will drag-out discovery as long as possible hoping the other side runs out of money or fortitude (or both) and will permit an independent audit only if ordered to do.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Congratulations to Dominion for their new pillow company.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Any person with half a brain who went from crackhead to millionaire would know better when to just STFU and go away with their millions.

he's going to lose it all, and maybe become a crackhead again.

It's the circle of life.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: My in-laws have MyPillows in the guest bedroom.  They are terrible


Sad to hear that. How are the pillows though?
 
