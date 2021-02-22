 Skip to content
(CNN)   Apparently Edvard Munch scratched a hidden message into "The Scream". Let's lean in here and see what it says ... D R I N K Y O U R O V A L T I N E ... sonofa-   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Expressionism, Edvard Munch, Edvard Munch's famous painting, The Scream, Norway, tiny message, top left-hand corner of the painting, new investigation of the work  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Definitely be sure to
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
#TruthInAdvertising
 
6nome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He should have wrote Roundtine
 
rfenster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
addy2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Had me laughing way too much. Thanks!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When in highschool, I had a really cool Munch t-shirt with some of his art and quotations. I got the t-shirt at the Art Gallery of Ontario. I got annoyed when I tried to use the quotes in an essay and couldn't find a way to cite a t-shirt. That's my Edvard Munch story. Thank you for listening, the end.
 
