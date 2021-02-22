 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Animal shelter offers pre-rolled cannabis joints to anyone who adopts a puppy. Say please don't smoke it before you leave otherwise you'll probably forget the dog (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Spiffy, Dog, animal shelter, Desert Tails Shelter's animals, special event, Kelly Fox, photos of the dogs, Rachel Nelson, Adoption  
•       •       •

crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wait for kittens and kilos day.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is a "cannabis joint"?

/  yes, I actually know
// jus' sayin'
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> WTF is a "cannabis joint"?

a good time of a saturday night.
 
lefty248
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Deja Vu all over again.
 
DeathBySarcasm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Next headline: Puppies dumped behind Taco Bells and Dunkins'.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
SPLIFFY tag definitely appropriate.
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just watch out for the bad trip...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
blackartemis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Caninebus?
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Necessary.......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blackartemis: Caninebus?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
mutt, puff, and pass?
 
mmojo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Never smoke the pre-rolled. Those are just for tourists.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mmojo: Never smoke the pre-rolled. Those are just for tourists.


It's just shake, won't hurt anybody.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not sure how I feel about this, if you have to be bribed to adopt an animal should you really be adopting one? It's like folks that get chicks or bunnies for their kids for Easter, you get a quick emotional pick me up but a week or two later the reality of pet ownership starts to sink in.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

robodog: Not sure how I feel about this, if you have to be bribed to adopt an animal should you really be adopting one? It's like folks that get chicks or bunnies for their kids for Easter, you get a quick emotional pick me up but a week or two later the reality of pet ownership starts to sink in.


The "bribe" is equivalent to a cup of coffee, and not some fancy-shmancy stuff with a name longer than a Gabor sister.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeff5: robodog: Not sure how I feel about this, if you have to be bribed to adopt an animal should you really be adopting one? It's like folks that get chicks or bunnies for their kids for Easter, you get a quick emotional pick me up but a week or two later the reality of pet ownership starts to sink in.

The "bribe" is equivalent to a cup of coffee, and not some fancy-shmancy stuff with a name longer than a Gabor sister.


I dunno, how long is a Gabor sister? They look kinda short to me.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

