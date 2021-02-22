 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Myanmar protests / do some good / but junta still wants / to bring the wood/ in order to create / Burma slaves   (reuters.com) divider line
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Malaysia protests / do some good / but junta still wants / to bring the wood/ in order to create / Burma slaves


Gonna be a close shave.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Epic headline, well done.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's certainly nice of them to show solidarity with folks on the other side of the planet.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damn, subby.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Know how I know subby is going to Hell?
 
Aunt Selma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That headline is just too good.
 
