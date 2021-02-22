 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Duke Students Suck   (wral.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They all suck.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, they did unfairly make me always think that lacrosse players are rapists, when in reality it's only 70% of them.

/s
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspend them for two weeks, then make return contingent on negative COVID test.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal, so the world has 50 fewer future boat salesmen.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag is on a ski break with the old man, Mumsy, and his sister Winifred.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Senior Natalie Novitsky says she hopes the people in attendance will take responsibility."

Oh, you sweet Summer child ignorant moron...
 
IamTomJoad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only co-ed I've had the pleasure of meeting from Duke sure did
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, many people in this nation and the world suck.

Humans are very good at ignoring things that get other people killed or hurt.
(Forget about themselves, they can croak if they want)

This whole pandemic has been a clusterf*ck.

I just wonder if we're doing it better than previous ones
At least we have better drugs out faster.
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Collage kids doing stupid shiat? Shocking.
 
Stibium
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rogue49: At least we have better drugs out faster.


So we can prolong the death and misery?
 
rogue49
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Stibium: rogue49: At least we have better drugs out faster.

So we can prolong the death and misery?


Nope, "prevent" is the key word here.
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stuffy: Collage kids doing stupid shiat? Shocking.


Right. But other than drunks and idiocy on the roads, their stupidity was usually only harming themselves and people that willingly chose to be with them.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark just had an article the other day with top scientists saying that COVID was endemic and that we should all just get used to it being here as part of the human condition.  So in my household we wear masks and will be getting our vaccine but the constant articles about masks when scientists (now that Trump is gone) are saying to just get used to COVID because it's not going anywhere just don't have the same impact they used to when we had someone to blame.
 
Stibium
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rogue49: Stibium: rogue49: At least we have better drugs out faster.

So we can prolong the death and misery?

Nope, "prevent" is the key word here.


Me and the rest of the world would like some of that covid prevention medicine, plz
 
Stibium
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: when we had someone to blame.


Traitorous maskholes are still a dime a dozen.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
flagrant violation of university COVID-19 expectations

Were these "expectations" codified into enforceable "rules"?  Or are they just "guidelines".
 
fredsnake
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i propose that you suck not them
 
