(Snopes)   "I was looking around and it just popped up," said woman who found 500-meter long dong   (snopes.com) divider line
32
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's funny.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accusations of being the secret Democratic satanic child sex island by "Q" in 3... 2... 1...
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: "Q" in 3... 2... 1...


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought Snopes wouldn't have anything worth checking any more after Trump left office and got banned from social media.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? This is the second penis-shaped island in a couple days.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeatedly inserting an article about a phallic island into the green lights would normally be a no no....
 
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing.

I found one shaped like Australia.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Again? This is the second penis-shaped island in a couple days.


They just keep coming.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The rule 34 folks are going to have a field day with this one.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Again? This is the second penis-shaped island in a couple days.


The famed Sausage Islands.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The location of the pin on Google maps when you click "here" in the Snopes article is a nice touch.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

40 degree day: And here I thought Snopes wouldn't have anything worth checking any more after Trump left office and got banned from social media.


Snopes was sold when the couple who founded it got divorced.  A political hack bought it and it's not very useful anymore.
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Its no where near lesbos island.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Austin powers - it looks like a giant.....
Youtube CpiP_jN1Pv4
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Again? This is the second penis-shaped island in a couple days.


Fark has a 48-hour refractory period.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No direct flights, you've got to take the ferry from Vagina Island. There's a small landing strip there.
 
Invincible Sky Lizard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
http://www.penisland.net/
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nestled between the Mammary Mountains?

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cumming in 2022, Survivor: Dong Island.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Again? This is the second penis-shaped island in a couple days.


sword fight!
 
goodncold
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Its not the size of the island that matters but the motion of the ocean that gets you wet.
 
groverpm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuffy: Its no where near lesbos island.


It would be if there were two Lesbos'
 
guestguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

goodncold: Its not the size of the island that matters but the motion of the ocean that gets you wet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is that the island with the famous Schweddy Palms?
 
ScanIAm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: 40 degree day: And here I thought Snopes wouldn't have anything worth checking any more after Trump left office and got banned from social media.

Snopes was sold when the couple who founded it got divorced.  A political hack bought it and it's not very useful anymore.


According to Wikipedia, David, the husband, still owns it.

The "political hack" narrative is common from the right side of the political arena since they're so disengaged with reality and snopes tends to debunk that nonsense.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Again? This is the second penis-shaped island in a couple days.


two penis-shaped islands are better than one. is what I've been told.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

guestguy: Nestled between the Mammary Mountains?

[live.staticflickr.com image 850x477]


those people are doing it wrong. they should be in a motorboat.
 
guestguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: guestguy: Nestled between the Mammary Mountains?

[live.staticflickr.com image 850x477]

those people are doing it wrong. they should be in a motorboat.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

40 degree day: And here I thought Snopes wouldn't have anything worth checking any more after Trump left office and got banned from social media.


Maybe they can go back to looking into fascinating urban legends instead of being yet another political fact-checking site, especially seeing as they now have a sister site dedicated to that.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like a good place for seamen
 
