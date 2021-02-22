 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   Amsterdam tenant ordered to vacate apartment for howling like a wolf as other residents fear it's only a matter of time before he starts sniffing butts   (nltimes.nl) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uhh, I was taught by Avenue Q that I could be as loud as the hell I want when I'm making love.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Subby hasn't visited the seedier areas in Amsterdam.

/ hilariously the worst neighborhoods in Amsterdam would be considered safe in the US
 
KickahaOta [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Agarista
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
reading too much pg wodehouse?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Agarista: reading too much pg wodehouse?


Listening to too much Duran Duran.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sniffing Butts is the name of my Temple of the Dog cover band.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kill it with a few silver bullets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Agarista: reading too much pg wodehouse?

Listening to too much Duran Duran.


Or Warren Zevon...

/Werewolves of Amsterdam just doesn't have the same ring to it
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Werewolves of Amsterdam?
 
yuthinasia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If he wants to be a dog, send him to the vet for a flea bath, distemper shot, and anal gland treatment. Then send him home with the cone of shame.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My apartment neighbor had an Alaskan Malamute
We lived near a fire station
I probably could have complained but the truck sirens were much worse than the howl echo.
 
EL EM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But his hair is perfect.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's all it takes to get ordered out of an apartment in Amsterdam.


Civilized society on display
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Opacity: That's all it takes to get ordered out of an apartment in Amsterdam.


Civilized society on display


Spoken like someone who never lived in an apartment building.

As for the guy in question he probably just gets frustrated with things really easily and doesn't know how to control his temper.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It wasn't the howling so much as the fleas.
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: Opacity: That's all it takes to get ordered out of an apartment in Amsterdam.


Civilized society on display

Spoken like someone who never lived in an apartment building.

As for the guy in question he probably just gets frustrated with things really easily and doesn't know how to control his temper.


Why can't he just rage-fap like a normal human?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: Opacity: That's all it takes to get ordered out of an apartment in Amsterdam.


Civilized society on display

Spoken like someone who never lived in an apartment building.

As for the guy in question he probably just gets frustrated with things really easily and doesn't know how to control his temper.


Oh hell I have, the full spectrum, from places where you'd never hear a thing happening to the places where you'd wonder when people ever worked. The point was in certain parts of the world there's an expectation, actually a requirement, that you act respectful to those you're in close quarters with. Don't, and you're out.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: Opacity: That's all it takes to get ordered out of an apartment in Amsterdam.


Civilized society on display

Spoken like someone who never lived in an apartment building.

As for the guy in question he probably just gets frustrated with things really easily and doesn't know how to control his temper.


You're a gamer, aren't you...

/gamer, but temper tempered by the classics
//where you had to fight to keep each life
///1-2 seconds of inner seething is all it takes to reset
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Looks like somebody stole Quentin Collins' painting again.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Are you looking at me? ARE YOULOOKING AT ME?"

m0vie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
