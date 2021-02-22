 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   ↓ ↓ Boeing grounds 777's before the FAA can do it ↓ ↓   (cbsnews.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2021 at 8:15 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Still got the 707, 717, 727, 747, and 757 left.

Like we used to say down at the airplane factory:  Boeing, Boeing, Boeing Gone!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I suspect this grounding will be shorter than the Max
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
....Or before the engine failure does.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just like with that Ethiopian plane that crashed, this was CLEARLY the fault of the pilots.  They were all doing voodoo chants instead of Stick and Rudder 101, boyos.  I've read several Clancy novels and I wear mesh caps with an embroidered navy ship on the front, so I know a lot about this stuff.
 
valenumr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why do they keep reporting that the engine was "fully engulfed in flames"? Clearly it was not. It was just missing the cover and a bit of the fan blades.
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

valenumr: Why do they keep reporting that the engine was "fully engulfed in flames"? Clearly it was not. It was just missing the cover and a bit of the fan blades.


So your stand is the parts that fell off weren't engulfed in flames? Ok.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TIL that the PW4000 engines used in the 777 are the only ones in service with hollow fan blades.
 
abbarach
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's all OK, everyone, the front just fell off.  It's not typical, I'd like to point that out...
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bits
Of
Engine
In
Neighbor's
Garden
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Just like with that Ethiopian plane that crashed, this was CLEARLY the fault of the pilots.  They were all doing voodoo chants instead of Stick and Rudder 101, boyos.  I've read several Clancy novels and I wear mesh caps with an embroidered navy ship on the front, so I know a lot about this stuff.


I have a mesh half shirt and some short-short jean shorts that you can borrow for the full look.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm showing that video to my wife before we go on our next trip.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not happy that an engine blew up, but happy it wasn't a GE engine. My buddies in Evendale don't need anymore bad news.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Which type?
slideplayer.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: I'm showing that video to my wife before we go on our next trip.


I was coming back from my honeymoon.  The guy on the aisle happened to be coming back from investigating that crash in the Amazon where the small jet took out a heavy.

He was a very loud New Yorker and I was super interested what happened.

My then wife was trying to hold it together until he said "it was horrific there were bodies hanging from trees!"

Then she lost it.
 
OldJames
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thanks FAA. Make sure to cash your paychecks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

scanman61: TIL that the PW4000 engines used in the 777 are the only ones in service with hollow fan blades.


Dilbert:  Wally here has a dumb idea for the PW4000 engines.  Make the blades hollow
Pointy Haired Boss:  Hollow blades.  Lightweight, energy saving.  Genius!  Glad I thought of it
Dilbert:  But, you see...   Hollow blades don't have the strength.
PHB:  I just gave myself a bonus for this great idea.

A few accidents later:

PHB:  Because you failed to research your costly and destructive hollow blade concept, we have no choice but to fire you, Dilbert
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Being Boeing was so quick to ground the 777 tells me they knew of possible defect already.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.