60
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's roughly the same as if the entire state of Wyoming was wiped off the map.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you know god damned well who is responsible for that high count.

And you know goddamned well, he should be held accountable for every life lost.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Started class today talking to students about the virus and how it feels like it is over.

Then pointed out 100,000 Americans died in the last 30 days, turning it into the most deadly month in US history.

Definitely sobered up the class.

Happy Monday everyone!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's one hell of a Hoax!!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: That's roughly the same as if the entire state of Wyoming was wiped off the map.


That wouldn't make me nearly as depressed.
 
srb68
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
USA! USA! USA!
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought it passed the 500,000 milestone last week?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: That's roughly the same as if the entire state of Wyoming was wiped off the map.


In other units, it's almost half a Rhode Island.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Total number of Covid deaths in Trump's first month of office: 0.

Total number of Covid deaths in Biden's first month of office: 500,000.

Is it time to start impeachment against Joe Biden yet?
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: That's roughly the same as if the entire state of Wyoming was wiped off the map.


Or the entire city of Atlanta.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

miscreant: I thought it passed the 500,000 milestone last week?


According to NYT I think they calculated we had, Hopkins says not quite there.

When you have to aggregate local reports because there's no central system, it's kind of hard to get a reliable exact tally.
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Couple days late by the World O Meter which puts it as 511,302 as of right now.
Pretty sure it was 500K Saturday.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, we didn't actually make it to 500K back on Feb 17th?

https://www.fark.com/comments/1118599​1​/

Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And who will be next???
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's an Easter miracle!

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Yay!!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

miscreant: I thought it passed the 500,000 milestone last week?


It likely passed that milestone in December.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey, at least we traded half a million lives for 200+ lifetime appointments of QaMAG judges!
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That is just half of one Megadeath.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Worldometer has us at 511,302 and you know darn well that's undercounting as well.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: Total number of Covid deaths in Trump's first month of office: 0.

Total number of Covid deaths in Biden's first month of office: 500,000.

Is it time to start impeachment against Joe Biden yet?


something tells me you're hard to shop for. i think it's going to be cards and gift certificates from here out.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: you know god damned well who is responsible for that high count.


Fat, stupid, egotistical, and stubborn Americans? "It can't happen to me!" "Going to eat at Chuck-E-Cheese is my right!" "Masks are an affront to liberty!"

These people are dead because they and/or the people in their close orbits were selfish and careless.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: That's roughly the same as if the entire state of Wyoming was wiped off the map.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Clearly this means that Joe Biden has mishandled the pandemic from the start, and should be removed form office immediately.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tuck Frump!
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tulsa Public Schools is talking about going back to in person learning this week. I expect we'll see a big spike and be back to remote learning by my birthday.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Biden is getting 300, 600 millions vaccines, by early summer, mid summer for 300 people by fall.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: Total number of Covid deaths in Trump's first month of office: 0.

Total number of Covid deaths in Biden's first month of office: 500,000.

Is it time to start impeachment against Joe Biden yet?


I think you accidentally a few years between those two dates.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: So, we didn't actually make it to 500K back on Feb 17th?

https://www.fark.com/comments/11185991​/

Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.


Johns Hopkins has the "official" numbers, and they always lag behind Worldometers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I dont mean to sound like a nut but the tipping point that turned the public against the Vietnam war was basically when almost everyone in the country knew someone or knew of someone who had either been killed or wounded there. 60,000 Americans died there, 150,000 wounded.

How is it that I dont know of one person killed by COVID?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Hey, at least we traded half a million lives for 200+ lifetime appointments of QaMAG judges!


McConnell would trade 500,000 lives for just one more.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Crocodile Tears
 
Cythraul
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: I dont mean to sound like a nut but the tipping point that turned the public against the Vietnam war was basically when almost everyone in the country knew someone or knew of someone who had either been killed or wounded there. 60,000 Americans died there, 150,000 wounded.

How is it that I dont know of one person killed by COVID?


Well, that's because it's a conspiracy.   Duh!  Like the state of Vermont.   I mean, come on!  Have you actually ever met anyone from Vermont?  The place doesn't really exist.
 
valenumr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Started class today talking to students about the virus and how it feels like it is over.

Then pointed out 100,000 Americans died in the last 30 days, turning it into the most deadly month in US history.

Definitely sobered up the class.

Happy Monday everyone!


Thanks Joe!

/S
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Thanks Obama!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I still like to play it down."
 
Number 216
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
baltimoresun.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: vudukungfu: you know god damned well who is responsible for that high count.

Fat, stupid, egotistical, and stubborn Americans? "It can't happen to me!" "Going to eat at Chuck-E-Cheese is my right!" "Masks are an affront to liberty!"

These people are dead because they and/or the people in their close orbits were selfish and careless.


And of course no one encouraged them to act in that way. No one with maximum authority and a nationwide voice.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Have you actually ever met anyone from Vermont?


Maple farming motherfu*kers, what kind of state has a V in it?
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: How is it that I dont know of one person killed by COVID?


You never leave the basement?  At least five of my coworkers have died and my boss caught it twice.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: vudukungfu: you know god damned well who is responsible for that high count.

Fat, stupid, egotistical, and stubborn Americans? "It can't happen to me!" "Going to eat at Chuck-E-Cheese is my right!" "Masks are an affront to liberty!"

These people are dead because they and/or the people in their close orbits were selfish and careless.


Keep in mind almost half of this who died did so in a long term care facility.  I don't think there were a lot of field trips to Chuck-E-Cheese's from those places.

Also did anyone notice the good news? Cases have plummeted to a fraction of their post-holiday levels and the vaccine hasn't even really started to have an impact yet. The other side of this thing is starting to come into view.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Approaching?
We blew past that months ago, the official count is quite behind.
The "increase over average death rates" estimates put us at over 600,000 last I saw.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: you know god damned well who is responsible for that high count.

And you know goddamned well, he should be held accountable for every life lost.


President Xi?
 
mr. grey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: nmrsnr: That's roughly the same as if the entire state of Wyoming was wiped off the map.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Only 662 deaths in Wyoming.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Bike Week 2021 is gonna kick off in 2-3 weeks here in Daytona Beach area and from what I can tell based on FB posts, there are gonna be a Sturgis Extinction Level event here right next door with food vendors, live music, body shots, and morons from all walks of life.

Pray for Mojo.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: At least five of my coworkers have died and my boss caught it twice.


Ok im impressed.

Where the fu*k do you work? A dead bat factory in Xianpoaonghai?
 
brizbon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: you know god damned well who is responsible for that high count.

And you know goddamned well, he should be held accountable for every life lost.


Andrew Cuomo?
Gavin Newsome?
Gretchen whitmer?
Phil murphy?

Theres about 150k deaths there give or take

But I'm guessing you dont have a problem with that
 
