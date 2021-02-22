 Skip to content
(NPR)   People everywhere are still trying to understand how the hell freakin' West Virginia became the world leader in providing covid vaccinations to its citizens. It's as if Florida suddenly became ground zero for new Nobel nominations. Turns out there's a good reason why   (npr.org) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because WV knows how to use needles.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They focused on the basics.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Government, governing?  It can happen.  The GOP rejected effective governance for the past 40 years, in hopes of creating a White Supremacist Theocracy.

Those hopes are fading.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They mixed the vaccine with fentanyl?
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"...from their county health departments"

From the dang government?? Sounds like some kinda Joe Stalin, Ho Chi Minh flavored commie bullcrap to me.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People in WV are easily herded.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Username checks out.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They didn't put a ton of effort into a bureaucracy and distribution plan with the de facto goal of keeping people from getting vaccinated.
 
Cheron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Marketing,

The COVID-19 Vaccine has been shown effective against the John Denver earworm
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Free sheep with every jab?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Keep
It
Simple
Stupid
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Because the federal government did all the heavy lifting.

/you can thank the taxpayers any time now
 
6nome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The smaller the denominator, the greater the ratio.

Less than 2m people live in WV, but they are right next to the northeast megapolis. So logistics are on their side. And good for them. I have aging boomer relatives in WV so I'm glad the odds favor them.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because West Virginia doesn't have philosophical exemptions to vaccination, just medical exceptions?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Solutions using straightforward, proven technology are faster and easier to implement, and are more familiar and acceptable to the user base.

That applies to almost everything that's intended to be used by the broadest swath of the public.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yep...tl;dr for the article: used the phone, not the internet.


In WV internet penetration is terrible so not much of an option. Side benefit is many elderly folks (those 70+ aren't as net savvy so they had to use old fashioned phone banks and man power. Sometimes the old ways are the best ways, especially when you have a low population state.
 
zbtop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So...

They had the Government, not a Private concern, manage things in a centralized manner.

They have a relatively small population that minimized scale issues.

They accurately identified the needs and capabilities of their population and those in need (significant lack of access to broadband internet, large numbers of old people, etc) and adapted their response accordingly.

And it worked? Shocking. Well, no it's not, the only shocking part is WV.
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I assume they just load a bunch of filled syringes into some sort of giant slingshot, and then fire it into the hills towards the banjo sounds.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dude, take a deep breath and also try switching to Sanka. You'll live longer to gloat more if you pace yourself.
 
cleek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
they didn't follow the Trump model of pushing the responsibility downhill.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The state decided not to outsource the hotline to a private company as some states have done, housing it instead under the Department of Health and Human Resources

Hm.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Yep...tl;dr for the article: used the phone, not the internet.


In WV internet penetration is terrible so not much of an option. Side benefit is many elderly folks (those 70+ aren't as net savvy so they had to use old fashioned phone banks and man power. Sometimes the old ways are the best ways, especially when you have a low population state.


We should have cross-trained the thousands-strong national contact tracing call center to schedule vaccine appointments.

Ha. Ha ha ha.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

guestguy: I assume they just load a bunch of filled syringes into some sort of giant slingshot, and then fire it into the hills towards the banjo sounds.


Glad all the banjo picking bigfoots are now vaccinated.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They're just injecting anti-freeze and moonshine into people.
 
Mouser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yep...tl;dr for the article: used the phone, not the internet.


In WV internet penetration is terrible so not much of an option. Side benefit is many elderly folks (those 70+ aren't as net savvy so they had to use old fashioned phone banks and man power. Sometimes the old ways are the best ways, especially when you have a low population state.


And plenty of people willing to work cheap to man the phone lines.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Free vaccine with every buffet dinner?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They told them getting vaccinated would bring back coal?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The government did it, and they used available technology instead of "ideal" technology.
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Well they are a national treasure...
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It looks like smaller states received more doses per people - WV has received 1 dose per 3.7 people and NC 1 per 4.48 people - so that's helping.

I also imagine that larger states tend to have more counties, the vaccine is being administered through county health departments, and thus, the larger the state, the more of a bureaucrat nightmare this is (I'm not surprised that Georgia, with 158 counties is near the bottom of the list, as is Texas with 254).
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And yet somehow, we keep electing morons to the state Senate who wear mesh jockstraps as protective masks.

Fark user imageView Full Size



/Yes, he's quite bootstrappy. Obsessively so
//Ran to Florida after he lost his last election for being an asshole
///Wish he had stayed
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Yep...tl;dr for the article: used the phone, not the internet.


In WV internet penetration is terrible so not much of an option. Side benefit is many elderly folks (those 70+ aren't as net savvy so they had to use old fashioned phone banks and man power. Sometimes the old ways are the best ways, especially when you have a low population state.


Getting a vaccine for my 80 year old non-computer user mother here in California has been a challenge.  It's not like I can sign up on-line for her (not that any of those websites actually have any appointments available-apparently you have to sit on them all day and jump in the moment they are available like you are buying a Playstation 5).  Apparently, she is on a waiting list at her main medical provider and they will phone her when they have an appointment available.  At least in theory.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

which is a song written about Maryland
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They have administered 450k doses which means they received at least that many. With a state population of only 1.8m.  Meanwhile Idaho has a slightly higher population and received 100k fewer doses. Washington has over 4x as many people and only received about 3x as many doses.
 
lectos
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We in WV all assume Big Jim is getting some kickbacks.  At least we are getting the tide turned, regardless.  I was surprised at the long lines when I went in to get my shot as a healthcare worker.  It was a pain to get them in masks a year ago but they want the vaccine.  I have no idea.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Because the population is really small?  Alaska is also doing really well.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
