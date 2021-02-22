 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The latest Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy: mandatory anal swabs   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 And? Some people pay extra for that.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go on...
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you get full detailing and a waxing with that or just a Q-tip covered in poo?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*eyebrow waggle*
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
this deserves it's own South Park 1 hour special.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Do you get full detailing and a waxing with that or just a Q-tip covered in poo?


Q-tip?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
UQIA?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't threaten me with a good time!
 
starsrift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But that's not how the pulmonary system works! I... ah, y'know what? Go for it. Whatever excuse you need to have your crank turned...
 
brizbon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ah, the latest strawman to make yourselves feel superior

Feels so good to be so intelligent
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: And? Some people pay extra for that.


subby meant voluntary.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Do you get full detailing and a waxing with that or just a Q-tip covered in poo?


PAIGE NO
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dammit butt stuff, get back to the Dicussion tab.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do I get to choose the music they play while swabbing?  I'm a classically trained pron music enthusiast.  A nice Hammond B3 loop with a high hat synth.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm reading this using my new 5G chip, installed with my Pfizer vax shot.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i now cant stop imagining this as a drive through screening where everyone sticks their ass out the window of their car
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fireproof: UQIA?


Or would it be a USIA?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bend over, hum "America the Beautiful" and think of Jesus!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mandatory Anal Swabs is the name of my German Death Metal Sea Shanty Band.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think they charge extra for that.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, someone's butt hurt.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh man.... I knew I got my vaccine too early.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I actually find it odd that so many people would rather have a nasal swab shoved deep into their sinuses and wiggled around leaving them in pain and their nose bleeding.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
With the drive-thru stations, do I just hang my ass out the window?

Pfft!  I've been practicing for this moment since I was a teen!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Chinese use standard size swabs, but Americans require a much larger size...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Brian Bites Peter
Youtube 3Z3IT3JJG20
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The Chinese use standard size swabs, but Americans require a much larger size...

[Fark user image 291x516]


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are they charging extra for anal?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I always chuckle when something incredible happens and people say "wow, you can't make this stuff up."

It's like...yeah...you can. People make up some incredible shot without even trying.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xanadian: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Do you get full detailing and a waxing with that or just a Q-tip covered in poo?

Q-tip?


Where go one we go #2.
 
schecter [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
anal swabs for Trump supporters?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
SARS-CoV-2 is a betacoronavirus.  Like its peers, it is specialized to spread in feces.  That's how nature works.  China wants to be sure someone isn't going to drop a duce that infects a few hundred Chinese.  Respect that, it is sound public health policy
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn I hope they won't close up the "clinic" I opened up at work for the female staff members.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mofa: Are they charging extra for anal?


No.  All coronavirus treatment related expenses in China are covered by the state.
 
