Deathbed confession of former NYPD policeman raises new questions about the assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X
    Malcolm X, deathbed letter, MALCOLM X's family, Manhattan, new evidence, Ilyasah Shabazz, civil rights leader, Malcolm X's security men  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're saying a bunch of racist guys who run law enforcement agencies would do something to harm a black man? Golly, if that ain't a stretch. Who ever heard of such a thing?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just in case The Sun isn't your thing and you want a different source.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So you're saying a guy said something? Shocking!
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm sure this will change things
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
More credible than E. Howard Hunt?
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
6nome
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Totally not systemic.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But that's all in the past and everything is fine now, right?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is just crackers.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm not saying I don't believe the NYPD would assassinate a black man.

I'm saying I don't believe anything an NYPD officer says.

/grampa was a racist NYPD cop
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mr. X working on his student film, "Fu*k Whitey, In His Dumb White Ass. Forever."
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe he thought he was filled with treasure...

/that was stupid//he was a great man///i'm an ass
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
raises new questions among white folk, you mean.
 
Loren
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like it was simply a coincidence.  Would they have caught the assassin??
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Just in case The Sun isn't your thing and you want a different source.


Damn, I had my hopes up that Malcolm was chilling with Elvis.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How many damn times do I have to remind people to not get in their deathbeds?!

THOSE THINGS ARE KILLERS
 
Fissile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is not news:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​COINTELP​RO

COINTELPRO was also not restricted to the left or civil rights groups https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​COINTELP​RO#Range_of_targets

I had a friend whose father was involved with far right groups during the 60s-70s.   He was personally acquainted with fun guys like George Lincoln Rockwell and William Pierce.   When the old man died my friend asked me to help him clean out the house.  The old man was a pack rat, the house was filled floor to ceiling.  We literally had a dumpster parked under a window and spend several days pitching crap into the dumpster.  Eventually we came upon the old man's FBI file, which he obtained through an FOIA request prior to his death.  The thing was a thick as a book of Trump malapropisms.   A lot of it was redacted, but it was clear that the entire far right movement (bowel) was infested from top to bottom with gov informants and provocateurs.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: [the-sun.com image 850x1085]
Mr. X working on his student film, "Fu*k Whitey, In His Dumb White Ass. Forever."


To be fair, it might have been a 3-day weekend where he was filming "F*ck Farrakhan, That Motherf*cking Assassin" that day.
 
willabr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anyone who's been interested in el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz, already understands how this happened, this is not a surprise.
 
wantingout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At some point it will come out that govt had a hand in all the assassinations that happened in the 60s.
 
germ78
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A similar fate befell Fred Hampton a few years later.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: raises new questions among white folk, you mean.


When I die im going to confess to some wild shiat.

"I fingered Tip O'neill..."
 
mjbok
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If the accepted fact is never to trust a cop, why does said untrustworthy cop suddenly have credibility because they say something that aligns with whatever your preferred narrative is?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"new"
 
