Sexpert reveals just how long good sex should really last.
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a whole lot of words to say "there is no correct answer, what matters is what feels right for you."
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 seconds?

Damn, that's some stamina!
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get bored it has gone on for too long.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: That was a whole lot of words to say "there is no correct answer, what matters is what feels right for you."


Or "holy crap, the deadline's coming up, I need some material!"
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: 30 seconds?

Damn, that's some stamina!


I've been working on detaching mine so it can go do the deed while I work on other projects. It's amazing what you can do with legos, a raspberry pi, a weird science DVD, and a collection of sears catalogs.
 
BigDamn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: That was a whole lot of words to say "there is no correct answer, what matters is what feels right for you."


What percentage of stories like this are computer generated? 63%?
 
d.giro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigDamn: Pocket Ninja: That was a whole lot of words to say "there is no correct answer, what matters is what feels right for you."

What percentage of stories like this are computer generated? 63%?


It's 69%   Hey ohhhh
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 Seconds .... Subby got new meds and all I got was his Mom.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: xanadian: 30 seconds?

Damn, that's some stamina!

I've been working on detaching mine so it can go do the deed while I work on other projects. It's amazing what you can do with legos, a raspberry pi, a weird science DVD, and a collection of sears catalogs.


Instructions unclear, dick got stuck in the is now a ceiling fan
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fairfaxgardening.orgView Full Size

I once rejected a guy in the middle of sex.
 
Asylum2020 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please say two minutes, please say two minutes

*Clicks article*

fark.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As we all know, the female orgasm is a myth so the deed should only take as long as the man needs.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zik-Zak: Nimbull: xanadian: 30 seconds?

Damn, that's some stamina!

I've been working on detaching mine so it can go do the deed while I work on other projects. It's amazing what you can do with legos, a raspberry pi, a weird science DVD, and a collection of sears catalogs.

Instructions unclear, dick got stuck in the is now a ceiling fan


I always call that move "doin' the helicopter"
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't go at least an hour you suck at sex.

\and not in a good way
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: If you get bored it has gone on for too long.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Or you need a better partner.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until she gets hers then I get mine or 20 minutes, whichever occurs first.
 
Asylum2020 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tell woman I can promise them one orgasm and for some reason they're always pissed to find out it's mine.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: If you get bored it has gone on for too long.


If you get bored you shouldn't have started in the first place.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I come from the school of thought that "sex is like Chinese food. You're not finished until everyone gets a cookie."

You're either a master baker or a master baiter. Choose wisely.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ability to start and finish quick I've found is the more valuable skill.  Chicks dig quickies.  Frequent > long.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.sutori.comView Full Size

regards to Mr. Bundy
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 minutes, start to finish (ie. initiate foreplay to explosion)?  GTFO. If that's all you want, I'll just have a wank.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what, she's going to complain to the manager if it isn't the right.length of time?

cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: So what, she's going to complain to the manager if it isn't the right.length of time?

[cdn.newsapi.com.au image 650x650]


That left thigh makes me think of this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 minutes less than however long the baby can stay down.  These days that would be -1 minute.   I can meet that.
 
Kuusi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than an hour, wtf? How unfeeling your dick must be for that? Is that a circumcision thing?

Corollary: how the f do you circumcised guys deal with chafing in boxers. This is one of life's great mysteries for me. I just shudder even thinking about walking around with a bared dick in me pants. Oof.

/ uncut and happy
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: 30 seconds?

Damn, that's some stamina!


THIS.  Keep it to yourself, Mr. Braggypants.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: If you get bored it has gone on for too long.


Hey I paid the $20 I'll take the time.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: So what, she's going to complain to the manager if it isn't the right.length of time?

[cdn.newsapi.com.au image 650x650]


and she bedded a guy that should be a model. Going out on a limb, but I am guessing she isn't the most honest person.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as you both want it to.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: 40 degree day: If you get bored it has gone on for too long.

Hey I paid the $20 I'll take the time.


A guy picks up a hooker and negotiates the price for a bj down to $20. He takes the woman to his hotel and once they get in his room he starts masturbating. The hooker says "I thought you wanted a bj". The guy says "I do but you didn't think I was going to give you the easy one, did you?"
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: As we all know, the female orgasm is a myth so the deed should only take as long as the man needs.


women fake it, just like they fake all their feelings. they are monsters.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Any longer than 30 seconds will cut into the 26 minutes I need to get to the gym, so forget it, babe.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sleze: xanadian: 30 seconds?

Damn, that's some stamina!

THIS.  Keep it to yourself, Mr. Braggypants.


Wait, what if you are counting the time to remove your socks?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Had a girl tap out after 4 hours. Cocaine may have been involved. Not recommended.

/and pot
//and booze
///normal is much, *much*, less time
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It alwasy seemed sort of obvious when we were both happy enough.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: sleze: xanadian: 30 seconds?

Damn, that's some stamina!

THIS.  Keep it to yourself, Mr. Braggypants.

Wait, what if you are counting the time to remove your socks?


You are supposed to remove your socks?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Had a girl tap out after 4 hours. Cocaine may have been involved. Not recommended.

/and pot
//and booze
///normal is much, *much*, less time


I remember sex on acid 30 years ago  with my then girlfriend, now wife.  Amazing.  You'd forget what you were doing and drift off and then suddenly remember, and be overjoyed.  Lasted ages.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sometimes people need the collective reassurance of other people to validate the sentiment that there is no right amount or time that applies to everybody. And having that expressed in a human interest / clickbait story is sometimes the best marketing.

/half-joking
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dave2042: GRCooper: Had a girl tap out after 4 hours. Cocaine may have been involved. Not recommended.

/and pot
//and booze
///normal is much, *much*, less time

I remember sex on acid 30 years ago  with my then girlfriend, now wife.  Amazing.  You'd forget what you were doing and drift off and then suddenly remember, and be overjoyed.  Lasted ages.


Sex on drugs is pretty amazing. Also on vacation.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: UncleDirtNap: 40 degree day: If you get bored it has gone on for too long.

Hey I paid the $20 I'll take the time.

A guy picks up a hooker and negotiates the price for a bj down to $20. He takes the woman to his hotel and once they get in his room he starts masturbating. The hooker says "I thought you wanted a bj". The guy says "I do but you didn't think I was going to give you the easy one, did you?"


Rule #1:  Never annoy someone who's going to have their teeth near your junk.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do not even sorta want.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Pocket Ninja: That was a whole lot of words to say "there is no correct answer, what matters is what feels right for you."

Or "holy crap, the deadline's coming up, I need some material!"


Are you talking about the article or the sex?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kuusi: More than an hour, wtf? How unfeeling your dick must be for that? Is that a circumcision thing?


Some meds, like SSRIs can decrease sensitivity and can create a plateau effect that can frustrate partner(s) and self. Other people can feel like it their fault too. Had to redo my meds away from max dosage of sertraline. On Vybriid now. Works much better.

/boxer briefs ftw
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
 if it's good, all day long. amiright?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Silly article. Different times in different places. My hubby and I are staying at my stepmom's right now, so under 10 minutes is fine.

/just had sex
//now I'm farking
///there's a difference
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Silly article. Different times in different places. My hubby and I are staying at my stepmom's right now, so under 10 minutes is fine.

/just had sex
//now I'm farking
///there's a difference


What? I thought Fark was my personal erotica site.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sex should be a 3 day event... and done twice a week... with Sundays off for church.  Just sayin'.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I appreciate that the article has plenty of pictures of her.  That helps considerably.
 
