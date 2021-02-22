 Skip to content
 
(DW)   Black Forrest Rambo gets three years along with cool nickname   (dw.com) divider line
28 Comments
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back there he could fly a gunship, he could drive a tank, he was in charge of million dollar equipment.  Back here, he can't even hold a job parking cars.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Forrest"?

It's literally the third word of TFA.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: "Forrest"?

It's literally the third word of TFA.


He's not a smart man ...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yves Rausch

Sounds more like France's Rambo.

Side note, First Blood is actually a pretty good book.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Forest Ham Bone
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The darker the ham, the sweeter the bone.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Yves Rausch

Sounds more like France's Rambo.

Side note, First Blood is actually a pretty good book.


First movie is a pretty good movie, too.  Even though it ends differently.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he is from France, so he can eat things that would make a billy goat puke.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a ham.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he take the Black Forest Chocolate Cake?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not cool. German Man don't like prison. German Man likes to enjoy his freedom. go fishing. catch a speckled trout. enjoy a light lunch with a large draft. take a nap.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Schwarzwald Schwarzenegger doesn't roll off the tongue so easily.
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
food-images.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Hmmm?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We could learn something from that country.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

serfdood: Pert: "Forrest"?

It's literally the third word of TFA.

He's not a smart man ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dittybopper: dothemath: Yves Rausch

Sounds more like France's Rambo.

Side note, First Blood is actually a pretty good book.

First movie is a pretty good movie, too.  Even though it ends differently.


Yeah, its not bad, it doesnt look cheap.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
congratulations on the obvious-misspelling cheap green, subby.  how many times did you have to override autocorrect before that version took?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Rausch had been squatting in a garden house on the edge of the forest last summer when police were alerted to a suspicious person carrying a bow and arrow."

Wow, nice job rounding up this terrifying menace to society, everyone.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: dittybopper: dothemath: Yves Rausch

Sounds more like France's Rambo.

Side note, First Blood is actually a pretty good book.

First movie is a pretty good movie, too.  Even though it ends differently.

Yeah, its not bad, it doesnt look cheap.


The subsequent ones, yeah, not so good.  At least, the next two.


The one that was
.
.
.
.
.
from 2008
.
.
.
.
.
Wasn't bad
.
.
.
.
.
But wasn't great.
.
.
.
.
.
Myanmar Shave.

/Haven't seen the newest one.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Run Forrest, run!
 
kobrakai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pert: "Forrest"?

It's literally the third word of TFA.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Back there he could fly a gunship, he could drive a tank, he was in charge of million dollar equipment.  Back here, he can't even hold a job parking cars.


I didn't know that Vietnam was like Battlefield 1942 where you could just grab whatever vehicle was sitting around.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"His dietary intake was limited mainly to water," authorities said in a statement released in July.

projectjennifer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


No gumption.
This is why the Germans lost the war.
American Rambo aß das andere weiße Fleisch
 
