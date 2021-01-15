 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Plea boys
    Nancy Pelosi, Dominic Pezzola's attorney, recent court filing, guilty plea, unidentified witness, member of the Proud Boys, United States Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Plea, beg, cry.
I don't care.
You participated in an attempt to violently overthrow congress.
While it was in session.
People died.
You declared war on us.

You should hang for that.

You can rot in a box forever eating gray crud out of a greasy box.

Plea that.
You don't get any second chances.
Tell it to the cell block.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Throw the book at them, no mercy. Make examples of every single one of them to show what happens to terrorists who storm the Capitol to overturn democracy.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, did we just forget about that Tarrio dude? Leads right wing extremist militia. Gets arrested before anything serious goes down. Gets outted as a federal informant. Crickets. Wtf? No court dates, public statements, etc?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Plea? Sure. Some jail time, a huge fine, you're forever on the no-fly list, you can't own a gun. That's the best I can do.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Folding at the first sign of danger
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Career path.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The one that sings the most and the loudest gets Club Fed
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"A spokeswoman from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Field Office in Buffalo said Pezzola turned himself into authorities at 11 a.m. Friday. She also confirmed that authorities executed a search warrant at his Rochester home."

And there's the reason for the quick plea --- before they discover evidence of more crimes.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Throw the book at them, no mercy. Make examples of every single one of them to show what happens to terrorists who storm the Capitol to overturn democracy.


We bodysnatched people in foreign countries and tortured them for years on suspicions they might know something that could possibly help capture terrorists... somehow I suspect that we'll only be able to scrounge up paperback novellas to toss near the white people that unabashedly declared they were engaging in a definitionally terroristic action.
 
OldJames
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Throw the book at them, no mercy. Make examples of every single one of them to show what happens to terrorists who storm the Capitol to overturn democracy.


Or any public or private building. Violence should not be tolerated at any level.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thorpe: Career path.

[Fark user image image 600x754]

[Fark user image image 850x637]

[Fark user image image 660x660]


Is that the Broscience Life dude from youtube?
 
SidFishious
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Plea, beg, cry.
I don't care.
You participated in an attempt to violently overthrow congress.
While it was in session.
People died.
You declared war on us.

You should hang for that.

You can rot in a box forever eating gray crud out of a greasy box.

Plea that.
You don't get any second chances.
Tell it to the cell block.


I've been assured most of them just got "carried away" and that they didn't know what they were doing. That's what they claim, and why wouldn't you believe them?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: So, did we just forget about that Tarrio dude? Leads right wing extremist militia. Gets arrested before anything serious goes down. Gets outted as a federal informant. Crickets. Wtf? No court dates, public statements, etc?


He's either gone into witness protection or was an undercover federal agent. Just a couple of wild ass guesses.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now I want pizza.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Throw the book at them, no mercy. Make examples of every single one of them to show what happens to terrorists who storm the Capitol to overturn democracy.


THIS. I want every maga asshole in America to witness a horrific, life-destroying sentence levied on these people. It's too late for them, Cletus, but you can still sit your fat ass back down and shut the f*ck up and avoid a similar fate.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
this is a bunch of crap. for years 'murica has needed it's own Bastille Day. our representatives needed this very event to call them out and wake them up. there are millions of 'muricans that are sorry this whole event did not go a whole lot further. as it is no lesson was learned, nothing has changed. shame. too bad. so it's back to business as usual. you typewriter warriors contributed nothing and continue to do so. you get what you deserve.
 
