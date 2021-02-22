 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Viewers leave Fox News for younger and more exciting right-wing news sources that are not afraid to do all the extreme stuff   (newsweek.com) divider line
17
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"We feel like Republicans don't fight enough for us, and we all see Donald Trump fighting for us as hard as he can, every single day," small business owner Brandon Keidl, 27, of Milwaukee told pollsters. "But then you have establishment Republicans who just agree with establishment Democrats and everything, and they don't ever push back."

LOL. It's finally starting to bite them in the ass.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Superjoe: "We feel like Republicans don't fight enough for us, and we all see Donald Trump fighting for us as hard as he can, every single day," small business owner Brandon Keidl, 27, of Milwaukee told pollsters. "But then you have establishment Republicans who just agree with establishment Democrats and everything, and they don't ever push back."

LOL. It's finally starting to bite them in the ass.


Brandon.. he doesn't even care for his wives or kids.  You think he cares about YOU?!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
APPROVES of this decision:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
drhorrible.comView Full Size

OAN: We do the weird stuff
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In the butt?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: In the butt?


He's probably willing
 
Abacus9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"younger"
 
pup.socket
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fox opened this path, they should have seen it coming. It will be interesting to see how these "younger and more exciting" news will finance themselves, including against libel and defamation lawsuits.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Fox opened this path, they should have seen it coming. It will be interesting to see how these "younger and more exciting" news will finance themselves, including against libel and defamation lawsuits.


Now that would prove everything Trump touches dies. A complete collapse of the right wing echo chamber.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Alphax: Superjoe: "We feel like Republicans don't fight enough for us, and we all see Donald Trump fighting for us as hard as he can, every single day," small business owner Brandon Keidl, 27, of Milwaukee told pollsters. "But then you have establishment Republicans who just agree with establishment Democrats and everything, and they don't ever push back."

LOL. It's finally starting to bite them in the ass.

Brandon.. he doesn't even care for his wives or kids.  You think he cares about YOU?!


It is a pretty glaring indictment of our country's education system.

The problem is...he's partly correct. Many politicians only care about getting a payday and he, and many like him, get screwed over by the system. He's just got the wrong idea about who may actually be trying to help
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are the skirts shorter? Will they invite Rudy "The Charmer" Giuliani on the set with them?
 
Mouser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: pup.socket: Fox opened this path, they should have seen it coming. It will be interesting to see how these "younger and more exciting" news will finance themselves, including against libel and defamation lawsuits.

Now that would prove everything Trump touches dies. A complete collapse of the right wing echo chamber.


Wishful thinking.  Trump is a symptom, not a cause.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The problem is...he's partly correct. Many politicians only care about getting a payday and he, and many like him, get screwed over by the system. He's just got the wrong idea about who may actually be trying to help


Fighting for them.. being a constant Twitter troll to hurt as many Americans as possible isn't fighting for them.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alphax: Superjoe: "We feel like Republicans don't fight enough for us, and we all see Donald Trump fighting for us as hard as he can, every single day," small business owner Brandon Keidl, 27, of Milwaukee told pollsters. "But then you have establishment Republicans who just agree with establishment Democrats and everything, and they don't ever push back."

LOL. It's finally starting to bite them in the ass.

Brandon.. he doesn't even care for his wives or kids.  You think he cares about YOU?!


But....but...abusive daddy loves us! I know because he said he did!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They going to hire new hip young bobbleheads like Ben Shapiro?
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"But then you have establishment Republicans who just agree with establishment Democrats and everything, and they don't ever push back."

he's right you know. just stop and think back on the rampant cooperation and the republicans caving to every demand made by the democrats. remember when the GOP helped get Sharia Law passed?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mouser: thatboyoverthere: pup.socket: Fox opened this path, they should have seen it coming. It will be interesting to see how these "younger and more exciting" news will finance themselves, including against libel and defamation lawsuits.

Now that would prove everything Trump touches dies. A complete collapse of the right wing echo chamber.

Wishful thinking.  Trump is a symptom, not a cause.


Yeah but the Symptoms can kill ya sometimes.
 
