 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Woman dies from hoax after contracting it from an organ transplant   (nbcnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Organ transplant, tainted double-lung transplant, organ transplant, donor lungs, Organ donation, thorough testing of lung transplant donors, first proven case of Covid-19, University of Michigan Medical School  
•       •       •

1396 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2021 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm,shouldn't they have checked the lungs for diseases that might cause post surgery complications?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
two months after receiving a tainted double-lung transplant

Something something softcell
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Umm,shouldn't they have checked the lungs for diseases that might cause post surgery complications?


Especially if the donor died of *checks medical record* lung-failure arising from Covid-19.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Umm,shouldn't they have checked the lungs for diseases that might cause post surgery complications?


You've taken the bold step of commenting without actually clicking the link.  You'll do well on Fark.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: alechemist: Umm,shouldn't they have checked the lungs for diseases that might cause post surgery complications?

Especially if the donor died of *checks medical record* lung-failure arising from Covid-19.


FTA ... "The virus was transmitted when lungs from a woman from the Upper Midwest, who died after suffering a severe brain injury in a car accident, were transplanted into a woman with chronic obstructive lung disease at University Hospital in Ann Arbor."

It's not unprecedented to attribute a motor vehicle death to COVID, but in this instance that does not seem to be the case ... at least not initially. I'm sure the family of the transplant recipient will sue everybody claiming this as a certifiable fact, conveniently omitting the fact that the recipient suffered from chronic obstructive lung disease. I mean, obviously a double lung transplant is as routine as getting a haircut ...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bowen: two months after receiving a tainted double-lung transplant

Something something softcell


b/w "Where Did My Lungs Go?"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, tainted lungs.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Mr_Vimes: alechemist: Umm,shouldn't they have checked the lungs for diseases that might cause post surgery complications?

Especially if the donor died of *checks medical record* lung-failure arising from Covid-19.

FTA ... "The virus was transmitted when lungs from a woman from the Upper Midwest, who died after suffering a severe brain injury in a car accident, were transplanted into a woman with chronic obstructive lung disease at University Hospital in Ann Arbor."

It's not unprecedented to attribute a motor vehicle death to COVID, but in this instance that does not seem to be the case ... at least not initially. I'm sure the family of the transplant recipient will sue everybody claiming this as a certifiable fact, conveniently omitting the fact that the recipient suffered from chronic obstructive lung disease. I mean, obviously a double lung transplant is as routine as getting a haircut ...


Yes, it absolutely 100% is unprecedented to attribute a motor vehicle death to Covid.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

I guess we have to each locally source our transplants instead of relying on big organ
 
baxterdog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Oh, tainted lungs.


Whoa oh oh
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Chain Smokes Freely: Mr_Vimes: alechemist: Umm,shouldn't they have checked the lungs for diseases that might cause post surgery complications?

Especially if the donor died of *checks medical record* lung-failure arising from Covid-19.

FTA ... "The virus was transmitted when lungs from a woman from the Upper Midwest, who died after suffering a severe brain injury in a car accident, were transplanted into a woman with chronic obstructive lung disease at University Hospital in Ann Arbor."

It's not unprecedented to attribute a motor vehicle death to COVID, but in this instance that does not seem to be the case ... at least not initially. I'm sure the family of the transplant recipient will sue everybody claiming this as a certifiable fact, conveniently omitting the fact that the recipient suffered from chronic obstructive lung disease. I mean, obviously a double lung transplant is as routine as getting a haircut ...

Yes, it absolutely 100% is unprecedented to attribute a motor vehicle death to Covid.


Some men you just can't reach.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People as reservoirs for asymptomatic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is still a terrifying feature of this virus, especially with how it has been working on itself, i.e., mutating.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baxterdog: big pig peaches: Oh, tainted lungs.

Whoa oh oh


Don't touch me, please
I can not stand the way you sneeeze
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Every surgeon, nurse, and tech involved in the organ harvest and transplantation procedures wore PPE.

Therefore, masks don't work.

OPEN. UP. EVERYTHING
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Mr_Vimes: alechemist: Umm,shouldn't they have checked the lungs for diseases that might cause post surgery complications?

Especially if the donor died of *checks medical record* lung-failure arising from Covid-19.

FTA ... "The virus was transmitted when lungs from a woman from the Upper Midwest, who died after suffering a severe brain injury in a car accident, were transplanted into a woman with chronic obstructive lung disease at University Hospital in Ann Arbor."

It's not unprecedented to attribute a motor vehicle death to COVID, but in this instance that does not seem to be the case ... at least not initially. I'm sure the family of the transplant recipient will sue everybody claiming this as a certifiable fact, conveniently omitting the fact that the recipient suffered from chronic obstructive lung disease. I mean, obviously a double lung transplant is as routine as getting a haircut ...


My aunt who is a medical expert on Facebook says everything is a covid death if you had covid so I have a hard time believing they would write down severe brain injury as cause of death
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Chain Smokes Freely: Mr_Vimes: alechemist: Umm,shouldn't they have checked the lungs for diseases that might cause post surgery complications?

Especially if the donor died of *checks medical record* lung-failure arising from Covid-19.

FTA ... "The virus was transmitted when lungs from a woman from the Upper Midwest, who died after suffering a severe brain injury in a car accident, were transplanted into a woman with chronic obstructive lung disease at University Hospital in Ann Arbor."

It's not unprecedented to attribute a motor vehicle death to COVID, but in this instance that does not seem to be the case ... at least not initially. I'm sure the family of the transplant recipient will sue everybody claiming this as a certifiable fact, conveniently omitting the fact that the recipient suffered from chronic obstructive lung disease. I mean, obviously a double lung transplant is as routine as getting a haircut ...

Yes, it absolutely 100% is unprecedented to attribute a motor vehicle death to Covid.


It is?

"Dr. Pino tells FOX 35 that one "could actually argue that it could have been the COVID-19 that caused him to crash."

https://cbs12.com/news/local/man-who-​d​ied-in-motorcycle-crash-counted-as-cov​id-19-death-in-florida-report
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: baxterdog: big pig peaches: Oh, tainted lungs.

Whoa oh oh

Don't touch me, please
I can not stand the way you sneeeze


I was going with, I cannnnnot breeeeeathe

But yours works too.
 
Bungles [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They do all sort of bloodwork on cadavers with potential viable organs, for HIV etc.

I find it very hard to believe COVID is not now part of that testing?
 
treesloth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have investigated and found this to be the most complicated suicide in my career.
 
OldJames
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The government helping you is a hoax, when you count on it, you end up dead from organs. Didn't read the article, but I assume the hoax is that the government can protect you from diseases.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Every surgeon, nurse, and tech involved in the organ harvest and transplantation procedures wore PPE.

Therefore, masks don't work.

OPEN. UP. EVERYTHING


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: alechemist: Umm,shouldn't they have checked the lungs for diseases that might cause post surgery complications?

Especially if the donor died of *checks medical record* lung-failure arising from Covid-19.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Knows something about transplanting infected organs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.