 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Traffic noise will kill you   (theatlantic.com) divider line
10
    More: PSA, Noise pollution, Heart, Blood, Health, Hypertension, World Health Organization, Pollution, Blood vessel  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2021 at 3:30 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not hearing traffic noise can kill you too.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Local man who moved next to airport that existed long before he moved there is upset that such a facility is noisy."

Next, local man buys house next to drag strip founded in 1947 is upset they drag cars every Friday night. Demands they close.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I live on a residential street, and the sound of of tires on wet pavement helps me to get to sleep at night when it's raining.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you work nights or in a noise environment, these are the best ear plugs one can buy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I live in a 152 unit apartment building on a busy corner.  I sleep with a fan on to white noise away the world.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yes, I'm quite sure that in distant past when the huge waves of buffalo and wildebeast went on for days, people often just fell over dead from the sheer amount of noise.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Especially if it gets louder and louder right up until that moment....
 
janzee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I remember a loose manhole cover outside my apt bedroom window fondly.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I live in a 152 unit apartment building on a busy corner.  I sleep with a fan on to white noise away the world.


Me too! We're twins now!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Noise can kill!!!


But only selective noise. Ignore the fact that you listen to TV, movies, music and games at a far higher rate than you listen to traffic or planes and we say all THAT noise is actually good for you. Because if you dont ignore that we look like idiots who have no idea what we are doing
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.