(The Atlantic) The latest place you'll find deep-rooted racism? The prices on your Monopoly board
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, it appears that we have todays episode of "random imaginary racist bullshiat that no one actually knew or cared about and has no meaning on any aspect of life"
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is next? Someone tweets that penguins walk funny and people get triggered for that?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent bait, subby, looks like you landed two already.
 
Keethera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Ah yes, it appears that we have todays episode of "random imaginary racist bullshiat that no one actually knew or cared about and has no meaning on any aspect of life"


done in one
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Ah yes, it appears that we have todays episode of "random imaginary racist bullshiat that no one actually knew or cared about and has no meaning on any aspect of life"


So, I know RTFA is hard - and I only skimmed it myself, but the bulk of this is about how the board is in essence, a snapshot of US segregationist tendencies from the era it was created in, with the associated land values reflecting income levels and racially divided nature of neighbourhoods.

In other words, just a point of curiosity, a bit of anthropology work.

But maybe further in the writer gets all "warbhblabhabh the board itself is racist" rather than "the board reflects historical records of racism." Probably. Just to make me look like a stupid jerk, in which case, I apologize.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jdlenke: What is next? Someone tweets that penguins walk funny and people get triggered for that?


I would love to live in your world. A world where redlining never existed.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: lifeslammer: Ah yes, it appears that we have todays episode of "random imaginary racist bullshiat that no one actually knew or cared about and has no meaning on any aspect of life"

So, I know RTFA is hard - and I only skimmed it myself, but the bulk of this is about how the board is in essence, a snapshot of US segregationist tendencies from the era it was created in, with the associated land values reflecting income levels and racially divided nature of neighbourhoods.

In other words, just a point of curiosity, a bit of anthropology work.

But maybe further in the writer gets all "warbhblabhabh the board itself is racist" rather than "the board reflects historical records of racism." Probably. Just to make me look like a stupid jerk, in which case, I apologize.


It also mentions how the eventual patent holder of the game used it as a teaching tool, dealing at least a minor blow to the idea that no one ever knew or cared.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Latest place? Who didn't know that the whole game of Monopoly was based on redlining in Atlantic City? I'm 47 and was taught that when I was a kid.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Ah yes, it appears that we have todays episode of "random imaginary racist bullshiat that no one actually knew or cared about and has no meaning on any aspect of life"


More like "the spaces in Monopoly were named after real places, and the prices reflect the real-world values of those places at the time it was invented, which had racist origins". More of a historical curiosity than anything people should get upset about now.

\of course, the perpetually offended  will now demand that Boardwalk be the cheapest place to buy.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Clearly Canadian: lifeslammer: Ah yes, it appears that we have todays episode of "random imaginary racist bullshiat that no one actually knew or cared about and has no meaning on any aspect of life"

So, I know RTFA is hard - and I only skimmed it myself, but the bulk of this is about how the board is in essence, a snapshot of US segregationist tendencies from the era it was created in, with the associated land values reflecting income levels and racially divided nature of neighbourhoods.

In other words, just a point of curiosity, a bit of anthropology work.

But maybe further in the writer gets all "warbhblabhabh the board itself is racist" rather than "the board reflects historical records of racism." Probably. Just to make me look like a stupid jerk, in which case, I apologize.

It also mentions how the eventual patent holder of the game used it as a teaching tool, dealing at least a minor blow to the idea that no one ever knew or cared.


Monopoly was supposed to teach kids that Monopolies were bad, by showing them how imbalanced they were. Didn't really work.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: mateomaui: Clearly Canadian: lifeslammer: Ah yes, it appears that we have todays episode of "random imaginary racist bullshiat that no one actually knew or cared about and has no meaning on any aspect of life"

So, I know RTFA is hard - and I only skimmed it myself, but the bulk of this is about how the board is in essence, a snapshot of US segregationist tendencies from the era it was created in, with the associated land values reflecting income levels and racially divided nature of neighbourhoods.

In other words, just a point of curiosity, a bit of anthropology work.

But maybe further in the writer gets all "warbhblabhabh the board itself is racist" rather than "the board reflects historical records of racism." Probably. Just to make me look like a stupid jerk, in which case, I apologize.

It also mentions how the eventual patent holder of the game used it as a teaching tool, dealing at least a minor blow to the idea that no one ever knew or cared.

Monopoly was supposed to teach kids that Monopolies were bad, by showing them how imbalanced they were. Didn't really work.


It was to teach us to fear rent.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That version I play is not even subtle

You buy hookers instead of properties, the railroads are street dealers (meth, weed, coke) and your goal is to be able to buy off the mayor, chief of police and judge.
zatrolene-hry.czView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: mateomaui: Clearly Canadian: lifeslammer: Ah yes, it appears that we have todays episode of "random imaginary racist bullshiat that no one actually knew or cared about and has no meaning on any aspect of life"

So, I know RTFA is hard - and I only skimmed it myself, but the bulk of this is about how the board is in essence, a snapshot of US segregationist tendencies from the era it was created in, with the associated land values reflecting income levels and racially divided nature of neighbourhoods.

In other words, just a point of curiosity, a bit of anthropology work.

But maybe further in the writer gets all "warbhblabhabh the board itself is racist" rather than "the board reflects historical records of racism." Probably. Just to make me look like a stupid jerk, in which case, I apologize.

It also mentions how the eventual patent holder of the game used it as a teaching tool, dealing at least a minor blow to the idea that no one ever knew or cared.

Monopoly was supposed to teach kids that Monopolies were bad, by showing them how imbalanced they were. Didn't really work.


Monopoly has never taught anyone anything beyond how to get into UFC-style death-matches with your loved ones.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jdlenke: What is next? Someone tweets that penguins walk funny and people get triggered for that?


"Minesweeper Has Triggered PTSD In Vietnam Veterans For Decades. Here's What You Don't Know About It's Dark Past"

Which then points out the creator's great-great-great-great-great-grandfat​her had a brother whose great-grandson married a woman whose brother-in-law had a kid whose stepson had a granddaughter that was transcribed hand-written expense receipts for two weeks to pay for her daughter's birthday present.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cajnik: That version I play is not even subtle

You buy hookers instead of properties, the railroads are street dealers (meth, weed, coke) and your goal is to be able to buy off the mayor, chief of police and judge.
[zatrolene-hry.cz image 850x570]


A threesome with Helga and Gertruda could kill an average man.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When the only tool you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: lifeslammer: Ah yes, it appears that we have todays episode of "random imaginary racist bullshiat that no one actually knew or cared about and has no meaning on any aspect of life"

So, I know RTFA is hard - and I only skimmed it myself, but the bulk of this is about how the board is in essence, a snapshot of US segregationist tendencies from the era it was created in, with the associated land values reflecting income levels and racially divided nature of neighbourhoods.

In other words, just a point of curiosity, a bit of anthropology work.

But maybe further in the writer gets all "warbhblabhabh the board itself is racist" rather than "the board reflects historical records of racism." Probably. Just to make me look like a stupid jerk, in which case, I apologize.


The article never claims that the board is racist. It says that it reflects the racist institutions of the time that it was designed and points out that the legacy of that time still has an effect today.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We shall now refer to Monopoly as "The  Has Bro Board Game."
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you're not the bank you're sh*t.
 
baxterdog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Cajnik: That version I play is not even subtle

You buy hookers instead of properties, the railroads are street dealers (meth, weed, coke) and your goal is to be able to buy off the mayor, chief of police and judge.
[zatrolene-hry.cz image 850x570]

A threesome with Helga and Gertruda could kill an average man.


Are you calling yourself above average?

:)
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I always thought of it more of a 'Class-disparity' kind of message, but I did grow up in a town with virtually all white people. (the people of colour in my town were all middle class, well-to-do, business owners, doctors, dentists, etc. It was mostly poor, white redneck types who lived on the low-value areas)
 
