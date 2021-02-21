 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Don't forget to check the crawl space for bodies   (zillow.com) divider line
34
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This has the feeling of the local sheriff having a chat with the resident while the photographer slipped-in to take photos on behalf of the landlord/owner.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Photo 18 looks especially creepy with the guy standing over the naked chick in the side room.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
click
click
this ain't so bad
click
questionable design choices, nbd
click
click
what is Subby's problem with this place?
click
wtf?
click
holy shiat
click
(backs away from monitor)

Yes.  Check the crawlspace.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What the hell is wrong with the previous owner.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So what, its a model home.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: So what, its a model home.


Dummy.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Me clicking through: WTF is wrong with people thinking this is how you list your house.

Me scrolling down:
Fark user image

Ahhhhh got it.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Umm... Is this the gate to a hellmouth?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Moving right along...
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Find the bathtub

https://3d-marketing.captur3d.io/view/​keller-williams-louisville-east/8800-b​lue-lick-rd#
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Creepy mannequins aside, Is there any reason why the front of the house is so...I don't know...full of negative space?

Fark user imageView Full Size


(I'm cropping the license plate out of the pic)

That front has one small window on the upper left floor, and a garage overhang that should have a much larger window, or better two windows.

The neighbour to the right also has a warehouse look to his/her home. Maybe I just don't understand the local architecture.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: The neighbour to the right also has a warehouse look to his/her home


Looks like an apartment building to me.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well that's not terrifying at all:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size

Must be some kind of maniac.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark the crawlspace. May wanna check the attic. I think I've seen that house before.

Geico (Geicoween) - Creepy Attic Commercial
Youtube gWy2kuGJrRo
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: Umm... Is this the gate to a hellmouth?

[Fark user image image 591x408]


oh crap.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[GoodbyeHorses.mp3]
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mannequins used as Real Dolls I bet. ewwwwwwww.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Creepy mannequins aside, Is there any reason why the front of the house is so...I don't know...full of negative space?

[Fark user image image 850x462]

(I'm cropping the license plate out of the pic)

That front has one small window on the upper left floor, and a garage overhang that should have a much larger window, or better two windows.

The neighbour to the right also has a warehouse look to his/her home. Maybe I just don't understand the local architecture.


Check out the street  view
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go in there. There's a video of what happens when you do an open house of a house like that!

The Open House | Strange Virtual House Tour | Indie Horror Game
Youtube c37kvEYCy-Q


Little free Horror games are the best because they don't have to keep the atmosphere up for hours. So they can do concepts that a regular game would never be able to do.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly want to retract any prior snark.

It looks like the place housed an elderly gentleman that was foreclosed on, unfortunately.

Does anyone else get a twinge of guilt that we may be ascribing far more sinister intents to a home that ...may have been decorated to simply feel less lonely?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing in those photos bothered me more than the cottage cheese ceiling.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Creepy mannequins aside, Is there any reason why the front of the house is so...I don't know...full of negative space?

[Fark user image image 850x462]

(I'm cropping the license plate out of the pic)

That front has one small window on the upper left floor, and a garage overhang that should have a much larger window, or better two windows.

The neighbour to the right also has a warehouse look to his/her home. Maybe I just don't understand the local architecture.


Windows are just an invitation for prying eyes to leer upon my beautiful porcelain children. Who wants that, amirite?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what's scarier -- the mannequins or that ghastly green carpet.  Definitely check the crawl space for the interior designer.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Photo 18 looks especially creepy with the guy standing over the naked chick in the side room.


I thought you were joking. Holy fark.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction : The previous owner is a woman in her 60s.

And there are more properties :O
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: click
click
this ain't so bad
click
questionable design choices, nbd
click
click
what is Subby's problem with this place?
click
wtf?
click
holy shiat
click
(backs away from monitor)

Yes.  Check the crawlspace.


💯
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: Wanebo: Photo 18 looks especially creepy with the guy standing over the naked chick in the side room.

I thought you were joking. Holy fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I honestly want to retract any prior snark.

It looks like the place housed an elderly gentleman that was foreclosed on, unfortunately.

Does anyone else get a twinge of guilt that we may be ascribing far more sinister intents to a home that ...may have been decorated to simply feel less lonely?


Whenever I'm around mannequins I have this feeling that I'm going to brush up against one, or look at it in the wrong instant and suddenly it will come to life and so will all the others, and they'll attack.

Anyone who isn't creeped out by mannequins...you have to wonder about them.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

khatores: Somaticasual: I honestly want to retract any prior snark.

It looks like the place housed an elderly gentleman that was foreclosed on, unfortunately.

Does anyone else get a twinge of guilt that we may be ascribing far more sinister intents to a home that ...may have been decorated to simply feel less lonely?

Whenever I'm around mannequins I have this feeling that I'm going to brush up against one, or look at it in the wrong instant and suddenly it will come to life and so will all the others, and they'll attack.

Anyone who isn't creeped out by mannequins...you have to wonder about them.


You absolutely need to watch Dr Who season 3 episode 11 then, preferably on a dark and stormy night =)
 
