 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   "He ding-dong-ditches your house, you send one of his to the morgue. That's the SFPD way"   (msn.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Marin County, California, Dean Taylor, Boy, San Francisco police officer, San Francisco Chronicle, San Rafael, 11-year-old boy, high school coach  
•       •       •

510 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2021 at 1:50 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And don't you dare steal his paper

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ACAB, retired or not.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We had a less PC term for that when I was growing up.
 
red5ish
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who's telling the truth?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now, to be fair, he only THREATENED to kill the boy, after terrorizing him. And he HAD been home minding his own business. So we're all good, right?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

red5ish: Who's telling the truth?


Probably the 11 year old.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: We had a less PC term for that when I was growing up.


I grew up in early 90's.  I hadn't heard that version until somewhat recently.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Harry Wagstaff: We had a less PC term for that when I was growing up.

I grew up in early 90's.  I hadn't heard that version until somewhat recently.


Well, I have bad new for you about brasil nuts...

/part of how I found out that one of my grandparents was a garbage person
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I remember when a cop shot three kids for riding their bikes across a corner of his yard.  Two died.  Rome, NY.  Early 90s.
 
Al! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Now, to be fair, he only THREATENED to kill the boy, after terrorizing him. And he HAD been home minding his own business. So we're all good, right?


"Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, is there anyone anywhere who has not wanted to strangle and shoot an 11-year-old prankster? Would they be 11-year-old pranksters if no one felt that way? Is the defendant still alive? Did the defendant require medical treatment for their injuries? Then I argue no crime has occurred.  I rest my case."
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.