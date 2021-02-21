 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Study concludes extremists aren't real bright. In other news, Ric Romero confirms there is still no cure for cancer
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Certain forms of cancer are being cured. It's not a big, monolithic thing.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yet only they truly understand the Q prophecies.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So we lock up anyone with an IQ lower than mine. Got it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nobody has been able to figure that out?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Real intelligence is promoting the scientific and technological growth that allows stupid people to act out on their ignorance.  But why I bring this up on a website with a "STEM" subforum, where they discuss the stems from their favorite fruits, I have no idea.

Let's talk about our favorite stems in this thread.  I like apple stems.  Can't beat those.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Conspiracy theories make a complex world straightforward and simple.  If there are bad things happening, Evil People caused it -- evil people that you can number and name.  There's will and discernable purpose; there's active intent to harm.  Nothing ever 'just happens.'  The only thing in the way of a perfect world is Evil People, and since you can theoretically get rid of people, paradise is always tantalizingly in reach.

You'll notice conspiracy nutters have no interest in logistics.  If you push them on just exactly how agents of GWB planted thermite in the World Trade Center without anyone noticing, they'll come up with something even more fantastical or just admit that They Have Their Ways.  And anyone who might have noticed was also in on it.  The conspiracy they envision is always more complex than the truth, but it's simpler for them, because a known Evil Person did it for a known Evil Reason.

tl;dr - Conspiracy theorists feel overwhelmed by the world as it is and want to believe a different account that suits their needs and beliefs, no matter how nonsensical it is.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chariset: If you push them on just exactly how agents of GWB planted thermite in the World Trade Center without anyone noticing, they'll come up with something even more fantastical or just admit that They Have Their Ways


Do 9/11 truthers still exist? Haven't really heard much about them in a while.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Nobody has been able to figure that out?


I had to double-check the tag, myself. Why doesn't it say "Obvious"?
 
princhester
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I had an Internet comment exchange with someone yesterday that (in schematic) went like this:

Them: "I think the answer is black"
me: "Well I think the answer could be something short of black."
Them: "So you think the answer is white?
Me: "No.  There is a massive amount of excluded middle between these things."
Them: "I don't know what you mean but I know that the answer is black and that's it"

People.  Can't reason with 'em.  Can't shoot 'em.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds about right. Another win for moderates.
 
