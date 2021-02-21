 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   North Dakota man finds out that whole "international waters" thing is just a myth, and you actually CAN be charged with crimes committed on the high seas   (usatoday.com) divider line
31
    More: Obvious, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Department of Justice, Plea, Gulf of Mexico, Hector Blanco, Black-and-white films, Galveston, Texas, Terrorism  
•       •       •

519 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2021 at 12:53 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Prosecutors say the attack happened about 45 miles (70 kilometers) from Galveston in the Gulf of Mexico.

Exclusive Economic Zone lol
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is crime in international waters covered by maritime law, or by the laws of the country who's flag the ship is sailing under?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
comb.ioView Full Size

He ain't pretty no more.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Is crime in international waters covered by maritime law, or by the laws of the country who's flag the ship is sailing under?


That's what I always thought, of course IANAL (or a sailor).
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The gold fringe on the flag out front shoulda' told him.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
North Dakota has international waters?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dumbass
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, if you 1) go on a cruise 2) with a girlfriend/ boyfriend 3) flying out of North Dakota 4) to port out of Galveston.... we might be looking at a win/win scenario here.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have gone to that part of Yellowstone that's in Idaho or wherever.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

stan unusual: The gold fringe on the flag out front shoulda' told him.


Everything is legal if you're flying a pirate flag, even if they did get one with gold fringe on it (probably from China.) There's precedent. My attorney Buck Fleecem has handled these kinds of cases.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: North Dakota has international waters?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boundar​y​_Lake
 
Brandi Morgan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Is crime in international waters covered by maritime law, or by the laws of the country who's flag the ship is sailing under?


Its covered by the flag of the ship - in this case the Bahamas.
 
Brandi Morgan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Is crime in international waters covered by maritime law, or by the laws of the country who's flag the ship is sailing under?


Also, per US Code, the US retains jurisdiction of crimes against Americans on cruise ships on the high seas.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe Mr. North Dakota really wanted rum, sodomy, and the lash?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: SurfaceTension: Is crime in international waters covered by maritime law, or by the laws of the country who's flag the ship is sailing under?

Also, per US Code, the US retains jurisdiction of crimes against Americans on cruise ships on the high seas.


The US retains jurisdiction over US citizens anywhere on earth.
 
almandot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Next you'll tell me that when you have law enforcement chasing you but you cross the state borderline that you might not get off scott free.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: ShavedOrangutan: North Dakota has international waters?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boundary​_Lake


Boundary lakes are international in common language, but international waters is a law talking guy thing.

I live on the water in SE Michigan. There are no international waters here. There are Canadian waters and US waters, and a boundary line in the middle. Both countries have a variety of law enforcement throughout.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Brandi Morgan: SurfaceTension: Is crime in international waters covered by maritime law, or by the laws of the country who's flag the ship is sailing under?

Also, per US Code, the US retains jurisdiction of crimes against Americans on cruise ships on the high seas.

The US retains jurisdiction over US citizens anywhere on earth.


BRB. Going to Mars.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Exluddite: SurfaceTension: Is crime in international waters covered by maritime law, or by the laws of the country who's flag the ship is sailing under?

That's what I always thought, of course IANAL (or a sailor).


Oh you ANAL. I'd bet on that.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Is crime in international waters covered by maritime law, or by the laws of the country who's flag the ship is sailing under?


If it's within 12 miles of shore, it's the jurisdiction of whichever country whose waters you're in. Outside of that, jurisdiction falls on the country where the ship is registered.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Maybe Mr. North Dakota really wanted rum, sodomy, and the lash?


Crap, now everyone knows my nickname.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Is crime in international waters covered by maritime law, or by the laws of the country who's flag the ship is sailing under?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.paperblog.frView Full Size

"No excuse can justify Hector's violent actions that turned a dream vacation into a dreadful nightmare for his victim," said Special Agent in Charge Perrye K. Turner.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Defendant:  I'm never known to quail at the fury of a gale
and they never bust me out at sea
(Chorus: What, never?)
No, never...
(Chorus: What, never?
Well, hardly ever...
Chorus: they'll never bust him out at sea
So here's three years
and one year more
for a dolt who went to sea
so he could choke a whore...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: SurfaceTension: Is crime in international waters covered by maritime law, or by the laws of the country who's flag the ship is sailing under?

If it's within 12 miles of shore, it's the jurisdiction of whichever country whose waters you're in. Outside of that, jurisdiction falls on the country where the ship is registered.


Yes but there is a type of jurisdiction the name of which I can't remember whereby US courts can prosecute a criminal act committed against an American citizen outside the United States if the defendant falls under US jurisdiction. For example if someone mugged you in Paris and later came to the US they could be arrested and prosecuted in the US for the mugging in Paris.
 
Eravior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: stan unusual: The gold fringe on the flag out front shoulda' told him.

Everything is legal if you're flying a pirate flag, even if they did get one with gold fringe on it (probably from China.) There's precedent. My attorney Buck Fleecem has handled these kinds of cases.


Just be careful when sailing under the butt pirate flag. While the governing body will put up with a lot of shiat, the supreme butt court is a bunch of assholes.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Maybe Mr. North Dakota really wanted rum, sodomy, and the lash?


Maybe he was interested in the cannibalism?
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Flag Law: How the Fark Does that Work?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Eravior: cryinoutloud: stan unusual: The gold fringe on the flag out front shoulda' told him.

Everything is legal if you're flying a pirate flag, even if they did get one with gold fringe on it (probably from China.) There's precedent. My attorney Buck Fleecem has handled these kinds of cases.

Just be careful when sailing under the butt pirate flag. While the governing body will put up with a lot of shiat, the supreme butt court is a bunch of assholes.


That would be a jolly rogering.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.