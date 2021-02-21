 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   First World Problems, England edition: should I get the Oxford- AstraZeneca jab, "the English one," or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, "the posh one?" Residents of over 130 countries look over longingly   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
18
    More: Facepalm, Vaccination, Vaccine, coronavirus vaccines, National Health Service, clinical trials, public affairs, health clinics, BBC host Andrew Marr  
•       •       •

215 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the available jabs are getting into SOMEONE's arm- a random person flying standby, or whatever, I don't care as long as shots aren't going to waste. Given what's emerging about transmission reduction, ANYONE's arm benefits EVERYONE.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the got out of the EU in the nick of time and many British lives will be saved by it
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I could get vaccinated. At this rate it will be at least a year by which time the new variants will make the old one worthless. Rinse, lather, and repeat
 
Wayren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would pay very good money for two doses of either, but I don't have a hookup.  Feels like I'll never leave my house again.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

anuran: I wish I could get vaccinated. At this rate it will be at least a year by which time the new variants will make the old one worthless. Rinse, lather, and repeat


Your profile suggests you are in Oregon, where 17% of people have gotten their first dose. Vaccine rollout is accelerating. You'll probably get yours sooner than a year.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I prefer the Sporty one to the Posh one myself, but that's just me.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's very easy for a country to vaccinate more of its people than its neighbors have done if said country is able to help itself to its neighbors' vaccine supplies.

Being proud of being well fed rings rather hollow if you're only well fed because you've stolen other peoples' food.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I dont think there is anything wrong with people wanting a choice, it's been really interesting to me to see people's opinions on this.

Is one vaccine better than another? It's a fair question, if one is and there is an option who would choose a less effective?

Anyone questioning any long term issues?  It's fair we don't know.

Operation warp speed was ran by somone deeply tied to moderna and the second biggest driver of getting vaccines a former head of the fda with deep ties to pfizer.  Questioning if drug companies would put profit ahead of safety only requires a look at recent history.

Moderna 3 weeks post second dose no horns, new appendages or illness, still wearing a mask
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll get which ever vaeccine is more bespoke.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

anuran: I wish I could get vaccinated. At this rate it will be at least a year by which time the new variants will make the old one worthless. Rinse, lather, and repeat


Production of existing vaccines is ramping up rapidly, a new vaccine is on the threshold of approval, and distribution is improving too. It should be a lot less than a year. I'll go out on a limb and guess that everyone in the US who wants to be vaccinated will be able to by late June if not before.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sadly, some folks here (Germany) are refusing the AZ vaccine and waiting for the Moderna to be available. It's kindof farked up. We have AZ just sitting on the shelves.
 
chawco
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm scheduled to get vaccine Wednesday morning which is pretty good considering what a cocktail up the roll out has been in Ontario. Pretty happy about it, not gonna lie. Feeling pretty privileged to, and a tiny bit guilty.
 
lithven
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jjorsett: anuran: I wish I could get vaccinated. At this rate it will be at least a year by which time the new variants will make the old one worthless. Rinse, lather, and repeat

Production of existing vaccines is ramping up rapidly, a new vaccine is on the threshold of approval, and distribution is improving too. It should be a lot less than a year. I'll go out on a limb and guess that everyone in the US who wants to be vaccinated will be able to by late June if not before.


I hope so. Of course the exception is the approximately 20% of the population who are underage and thus can't get it yet.
 
TiredWings
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
51 yrs old heart attack survivor, diabetic, high blood pressure, and only born with one kidney. Doing 3 miles a day on treadmill, lost 60 lbs, quit smoking. I'm trying to live. Will be at least 30 days before I can get stuck. I do feel guilty for the people in the Third World.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Sadly, some folks here (Germany) are refusing the AZ vaccine and waiting for the Moderna to be available. It's kindof farked up. We have AZ just sitting on the shelves.


The mRNA ones are significantly more effective. If I had a choice of getting AZ today or Moderna tomorrow, I would wait the extra day. If it was AZ today or Moderna a year from now, I'd take the AZ. For other intervals, I'd have to do some math.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GWSuperfan: ANYONE's arm benefits EVERYONE.


Uhh... are my edibles kicking in or are you implying that anything's a handjob if you're brave enough?
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People in first world countries have a culturally-nurtured sense of choice and entitlement, which will translate into being finicky about specific vaccines.  They're spoiled, more bluntly.

Think about first world people in the produce sections of grocery stores.  They pass over those fruits and vegetables with slight bruises or blemishes in favour of more pristine offerings.  Meanwhile, catching sight of an orange in poorer corners of Africa is an event the local village remembers for months.  "Remember when they showed up with oranges that time?"

The first world will take care of itself, as well as key elements of the third world that they depend on from a supply chain perspective.  The less crucial regions of the world will get their allowance after all the richer countries are sorted.  This is the way.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TiredWings: 51 yrs old heart attack survivor, diabetic, high blood pressure, and only born with one kidney. Doing 3 miles a day on treadmill, lost 60 lbs, quit smoking. I'm trying to live. Will be at least 30 days before I can get stuck. I do feel guilty for the people in the Third World.


Feel guilty or sorry?  Are you directly involved in why they can't get a vaccine?  It's like the old statements of "think of the starving kids" when you don't eat all of your food, appreciate what you have, feel bad for the less fortunate, change what can, but don't feel guilt about what you are not responsible for and cannot change.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.