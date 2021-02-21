 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NASDAQ)   Thanks to douchey Reddit bros with stimulus checks, 1 Bitcoin is now as valuable as 1kg of gold   (nasdaq.com) divider line
32
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

380 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2021 at 11:17 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But is it really?

When the power grid crumbles and the internet is no more.  Which can you buy something with.  Gold or a string of numbers for a bitcoin wallet?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have a sack of beans.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: But is it really?

When the power grid crumbles and the internet is no more.  Which can you buy something with.  Gold or a string of numbers for a bitcoin wallet?


Probably neither. I'm doing business with the guy who has the beans.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: But is it really?

When the power grid crumbles and the internet is no more.  Which can you buy something with.  Gold or a string of numbers for a bitcoin wallet?


Nobody wants gold in an apocalypse. Nobody.
 
Charrington [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Internet Chads are disgusting, but they are not responsible for capitalism's myriad failures.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: But is it really?

When the power grid crumbles and the internet is no more.  Which can you buy something with.  Gold or a string of numbers for a bitcoin wallet?


This is why I write out all my bitcoins in binary, just in case
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: But is it really?

When the power grid crumbles and the internet is no more.  Which can you buy something with.  Gold or a string of numbers for a bitcoin wallet?


Id I'm going to barter with rate metals in an economic collapse I'm going with copper, aluminum, lithium, maybe a little silver for the medical industry.

You know, functional industrial metals with inherent value instead of Roman era fiat currency.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh.  Call me when it weighs the same as a kilogram of feathers.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

toraque: Meh.  Call me when it weighs the same as a kilogram of feathers.


....but they're both a kiograham!
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why did I not mine some of those stupid things when doing so was easy.  Damn 20/20 hindsight.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

labman: Why did I not mine some of those stupid things when doing so was easy.  Damn 20/20 hindsight.


I bought some years ago. Cashed out most of it just before it peaked at £16k a few years ago. Kept a tiny amount. It's now at £41k. With I'd kept what I sold. Wish I'd bought more originally.

/Found some old Fark threads, including one where a Farker said he wouldn't buy any Bitcoin as "he missed the boat, and it was too expensive now".

At $7.....
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: BizarreMan: But is it really?

When the power grid crumbles and the internet is no more.  Which can you buy something with.  Gold or a string of numbers for a bitcoin wallet?

Nobody wants gold in an apocalypse. Nobody.


Exactly.  It's food, alcohol, cigarettes, drugs, bottle caps, etc.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, bitcoin has proven itself to be absolutely terrible as what it was advertised as: a currency.
 
Shryke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

no1curr: BizarreMan: But is it really?

When the power grid crumbles and the internet is no more.  Which can you buy something with.  Gold or a string of numbers for a bitcoin wallet?

This is why I write out all my bitcoins in binary, just in case


Ah yes? Do tell us how you're intestinal parasites are doing, eh my Venezuelan comrade?
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vrax: koder: BizarreMan: But is it really?

When the power grid crumbles and the internet is no more.  Which can you buy something with.  Gold or a string of numbers for a bitcoin wallet?

Nobody wants gold in an apocalypse. Nobody.

Exactly.  It's food, alcohol, cigarettes, drugs, bottle caps, etc.


9mm bullets!
 
Shryke
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vrax: koder: BizarreMan: But is it really?

When the power grid crumbles and the internet is no more.  Which can you buy something with.  Gold or a string of numbers for a bitcoin wallet?

Nobody wants gold in an apocalypse. Nobody.

Exactly.  It's food, alcohol, cigarettes, drugs, bottle caps, etc.


LOL. No. It's "bullets", first.
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vrax: koder: BizarreMan: But is it really?

When the power grid crumbles and the internet is no more.  Which can you buy something with.  Gold or a string of numbers for a bitcoin wallet?

Nobody wants gold in an apocalypse. Nobody.

Exactly.  It's food, alcohol, cigarettes, drugs, bottle caps, etc.


Nuka cola...
 
40 degree day
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: You know, bitcoin has proven itself to be absolutely terrible as what it was advertised as: a currency.


I think you meant "pyramid scheme." Autocorrect is a funny thing.
 
culebra
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
lol no it is not
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A question- which took more energy and caused more environmental damage to create?

The fact that computers mining Bitcoin currently take roughly as much energy as powering all of Belgium is obscene.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: BizarreMan: But is it really?

When the power grid crumbles and the internet is no more.  Which can you buy something with.  Gold or a string of numbers for a bitcoin wallet?

Probably neither. I'm doing business with the guy who has the beans.


Beans, whiskey, water filters, iodized salt, guns & ammo/reloading gear.

A farkin pocket pussy is gonna be more valuable to barter in a post-economy economy than gold.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

labman: Why did I not mine some of those stupid things when doing so was easy.  Damn 20/20 hindsight.


One of my friends got in at the beginning. He tried to get me into it, but I was skeptical. He's a millionaire now. He's also a good guy, so I'm not jealous.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"No Mr. Bond. I expect you to die!"
-- Numeric Bitfinger.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Reddit doesnt make the economy better, it makes the neckbeards worse
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: A question- which took more energy and caused more environmental damage to create?

The fact that computers mining Bitcoin currently take roughly as much energy as powering all of Belgium is obscene.


The sad part is that BTC is actually being lost faster than more is mined. If you lose that password that BTC is gone forever. About 20% of all BTC is in lost wallets. That's hundred of billions of dollars worth.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: BizarreMan: But is it really?

When the power grid crumbles and the internet is no more.  Which can you buy something with.  Gold or a string of numbers for a bitcoin wallet?

Nobody wants gold in an apocalypse. Nobody.


Apocalypse and end of the world do not have to mean the same things. All of recorded human history people in power loved gold or other precious metals.

As long as there are shiny rocks and trade between a large enough group of humans, gold will have value. Even as jewelry, since jewelry displays status. And humans are vain.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: BizarreMan: But is it really?

When the power grid crumbles and the internet is no more.  Which can you buy something with.  Gold or a string of numbers for a bitcoin wallet?

Id I'm going to barter with rate metals in an economic collapse I'm going with copper, aluminum, lithium, maybe a little silver for the medical industry.

You know, functional industrial metals with inherent value instead of Roman era fiat currency.


Thing is, a currency kinda needs to be "useless".  Otherwise you end up using it, thus killing its value as currency.  If wood was being used as currency, you would end up finding it more useful to build a house than to give someone as a means of exchange.  The reason gold, silver, etc were used was precisely because you were not to going to consume them for practical purposes (jewelry doesn't count since it does not improve your survival chances).  If you just want to make things, then yes, gold is really stupid to horde.  But if you want to buy things from other people, then you want at least some level of precious metals.  For all its goofiness, the bottle caps in Fallout actually make sense, since they have no other use, can't be made anymore, but there are enough of the things about that they aren't too rare for practical purchases.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: But is it really?

When the power grid crumbles and the internet is no more.  Which can you buy something with.  Gold or a string of numbers for a bitcoin wallet?


You're not gonna buy shiat with gold, either, until society begins to recover.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: A question- which took more energy and caused more environmental damage to create?

The fact that computers mining Bitcoin currently take roughly as much energy as powering all of Belgium is obscene.


Indeed.

Those Walloons better get their farking act together.

They know what they did.
 
Esc7
‘’ less than a minute ago  

labman: Why did I not mine some of those stupid things when doing so was easy.  Damn 20/20 hindsight.


If everyone did when they first could, it wouldn't be at the price it is today.

Bitcoins value is purely speculative, no one issues TBILLs in Bitcoin and Bitcoin doesn have a military.

But unfortunately the market can be irrational longer than Any of us can be solvent.

When Bitcoin crashes, thankfully right now it won't be catastrophic.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Were you looking to buy a bitcoin?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.