(CNN)   Cargo plane's engine blows up, rains debris over Netherlands. Donnie Darko trifecta now in play   (cnn.com) divider line
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a mad world.
 
wiredroach [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Real Genius - Deely boppers
Youtube Outs-ueAX1M
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We understand that people are shocked and regret that this has happened," MAA said. "Our attention now primarily focuses on those directly involved in this incident."

That's one of the politest "fark offs" you'll ever see.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, the huge manatee
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


"Cargo plane?"

'Passenger go plane.  Unless cargo plane. Then car go plane'

/ got nothing
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who made the engines of these planes that went BOOM is a little bit more important than who made the plane.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Donnie Darko ( Tears for fears - Head over heels)
Youtube VWJPa0bvWnM


If anyone here has not watched DD it is a must.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can I get a list of planes that Boeing makes that haven't gone to shiat lately?
 
king of vegas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Boeing. Didn't have to RTFA to know that but I did anyway.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Airframe from Boeing, engine from Fiat.
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Who made the engines of these planes that went BOOM is a little bit more important than who made the plane.


I'll wager it's more a maintenance issue than an engine manufacturer issue.  JMO.
 
