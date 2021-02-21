 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Do you wear eyeglasses? New study says you are three times less likely to catch the coronavirus. Lucky nerd   (independent.co.uk) divider line
74
    More: Interesting, Academic publishing, Male, website medRxiv, India, Female, Hospital, Cultural studies, northern India  
•       •       •

1046 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2021 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, speaking from experience, no.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Double edged sword. Wearing masks tend to fog up ones spectacles.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have implants. Does that count?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I have implants. Does that count?


Pics or gtfo

Oh, you mean cataract implants...
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I have implants. Does that count?

Pics or gtfo

Oh, you mean cataract implants...


There's an extra charge to see the other ones
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Okay, what if I wear glasses, have type A blood, and I'm pregnant?
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
O-neg, wear glasses and corona positive last month, so nope.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I expect that the explanation given, that people with glasses don't rub their eyes so often, is good as far as it goes. Glasses might also act as eye shields when somebody talks, sings, coughs or breathes too close to your face.

But another possible explanation is that eyeglass-wearing is one of the few things that correlate significantly with intelligence, and intelligent people are less likely to get Covid 19 or be Trumpers, etc.

Things don't have just one cause.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Except I have to take them off when I put on a mask because they fog up
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hear that scratching your nuts won't transmit the virus either.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Earguy: Okay, what if I wear glasses, have type A blood, and I'm pregnant?


A+ or A-? Don't forget the Rh factor!!!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Earguy: Okay, what if I wear glasses, have type A blood, and I'm pregnant?


Sheesh, don't you already have twins?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

psilocyberguy: Earguy: Okay, what if I wear glasses, have type A blood, and I'm pregnant?

A+ or A-? Don't forget the Rh factor!!!


Rh factor isn't blood type.
It's Rh factor.
There are a bunch of other factors too.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Would have lived to be 140 if his liver hadn't exploded..
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, speaking from experience, no.


riffraff: O-neg, wear glasses and corona positive last month, so nope.


They didn't say you were immune, but less likely to get it.  Unless there are only 3 people in the world who have ever gotten COVID-19, you're experience hasn't disproven anything.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Earguy: Okay, what if I wear glasses, have type A blood, and I'm pregnant?


I forgot to ask - are you having morning sickness?
;)
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phalamir: cretinbob: Yeah, speaking from experience, no.

riffraff: O-neg, wear glasses and corona positive last month, so nope.

They didn't say you were immune, but less likely to get it.  Unless there are only 3 people in the world who have ever gotten COVID-19, you're experience hasn't disproven anything.


Neither does this.
It's bullshiat like this that people get stupid ideas from.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, I get it.
This has been traumatic for everyone. In the beginning I was posting the stages of grief to try to help people understand what we were facing.
I guess I am a bit saddened that so many are stuck at denial. I think that's my issue and I shouldn't be surprised.
Vaccines have been developed and are being distributed. An end is coming. There's no need to keep grasping at straws.

It's not healthy.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: I mean, I get it.
This has been traumatic for everyone. In the beginning I was posting the stages of grief to try to help people understand what we were facing.
I guess I am a bit saddened that so many are stuck at denial. I think that's my issue and I shouldn't be surprised.
Vaccines have been developed and are being distributed. An end is coming. There's no need to keep grasping at straws.

It's not healthy.


It doesn't look like an end is coming, we'll most likely have to live with this and get yearly shots just like the flu. Right now it looks like we're not going to get enough people to agree to be vaccinated to at least turn it around.
I haz a sad about that.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, speaking from experience, no.


Odds... how do they work.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I have implants. Does that count?


Me too but they're for reading so I still get to wear glasses.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wear racquetball goggles because I have to crawl around a bit to look at low places. They sit close enough to my eyes my lashes brush against the inside. I can believe the idea of reduced air flow. I've learned to mask in a manner that pushes air away from my nose.
 
kyleaugustus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literate people are more likely to follow guidelines?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I expect that the explanation given, that people with glasses don't rub their eyes so often, is good as far as it goes. Glasses might also act as eye shields when somebody talks, sings, coughs or breathes too close to your face.

But another possible explanation is that eyeglass-wearing is one of the few things that correlate significantly with intelligence, and intelligent people are less likely to get Covid 19 or be Trumpers, etc.

Things don't have just one cause.


I was thinking about the first point. The second is dubious.

Anyhow, you don't have to be stupid to be intentionally ignorant. But I'd still categorize that as a cognitive flaw.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the other hand, the American Qhmer Rouge consider people with eyeglasses as "intellectuals" and have their sights set on you as "inimys of the state"
 
IDisME [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any  mucous membrane you can even kinda protect is just one less problem.  Just don't wipe your eyes, pick you teeth, pick your nose - you get it - with unwashed hands.  Nothing is perfect, everything helps.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This may be a true thing, but the study described in TFA is not credible. If you compare a few hundred covid patients to a few hundred controls you willingness find all kinds of differences by chance. You might just as likely find a difference in prevalence of summer birthdays, hair color, or preference for Coke vs. Pepsi. Unless you come in with a planned set of comparisons and do
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... And do the proper statistical tests with correction for multiple testing, the results don't provide evidence of anything. Except that I have bad thumb skills, they I think we proved that.
 
billstewart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The glasses aren't something I wear because I'm a nerd.  I wear them because I'm old and need reading glasses.  I was a nerd perfectly well back before I needed them.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Double edged sword. Wearing masks tend to fog up ones spectacles.


scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Except I have to take them off when I put on a mask because they fog up


You can fix that by tucking the top of the mask under the nosepiece of your glasses.  With the glasses resting on top of the mask itself, you stay mostly fog-free.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you're saying

Huey Lewis And The News - Hip To Be Square (Official Music Video)
Youtube LB5YkmjalDg
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I expect that the explanation given, that people with glasses don't rub their eyes so often, is good as far as it goes. Glasses might also act as eye shields when somebody talks, sings, coughs or breathes too close to your face.

But another possible explanation is that eyeglass-wearing is one of the few things that correlate significantly with intelligence, and intelligent people are less likely to get Covid 19 or be Trumpers, etc.

Things don't have just one cause.


Could be they can't get dates.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In a convenience sample of 300 people at one rural hospital in an impoverished country 19% of people who showed up with a disease over the course of two weeks wore glasses.

We don't know what the local proportion of glasses ownership and wearing is and whether these people are over or under-represented do to pure statistical variation.

We don't have any investigation into the ratio of infections between alike glasses wearing and no glasses wearing groups. There's no causal investigation. How many people at the hospital were named Singh? Maybe people named Singh are underrepresented in the sample! This means something!
 
IDisME [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Last Man on Earth: syrynxx: Except I have to take them off when I put on a mask because they fog up

You can fix that by tucking the top of the mask under the nosepiece of your glasses.  With the glasses resting on top of the mask itself, you stay mostly fog-free.


You can also use a bit of medical tape (not as irritating) to stick the top of the mask on.  Or watch Dr Jennifer:

HOW TO STOP FOGGING ON YOUR GLASSES WHILE WEARING MASK
Youtube EtGDnX1P7mI
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brantgoose:

Glasses prove that the wearer has mastered the basics of deduction.

"My eyes suck. But, why? I need an eyeball expert. Oh noes, they say my eyeballs are hideously malformed! But, through the use of wearable lenses, I can prevail."

/As of late last year, I have finally gotten the glasses I've been told I needed since childhood. The eyestrain when driving was giving me a facial tick.
//If one can master advanced deduction, they can solve crimes with their mind.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, speaking from experience, no.


You don't understand the concept behind probability, do you?

Bless your heart.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: I hear that scratching your nuts won't transmit the virus either.


What does pistachios have to do with this?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

riffraff: O-neg, wear glasses and corona positive last month, so nope.


Look! Someone else who failed when it came time to study probability in math class.
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wear glasses much of the day and do refrain from touching my eyes, but now that i'm typing this i have an incredible itch... Aaah
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDisME: Any  mucous membrane you can even kinda protect is just one less problem.  Just don't wipe your eyes, pick you teeth, pick your nose - you get it - with unwashed hands.  Nothing is perfect, everything helps.


Are you saying that ladies shouldn't wear skirts and go commando?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x245]
In a convenience sample of 300 people at one rural hospital in an impoverished country 19% of people who showed up with a disease over the course of two weeks wore glasses.

We don't know what the local proportion of glasses ownership and wearing is and whether these people are over or under-represented do to pure statistical variation.

We don't have any investigation into the ratio of infections between alike glasses wearing and no glasses wearing groups. There's no causal investigation. How many people at the hospital were named Singh? Maybe people named Singh are underrepresented in the sample! This means something!


And, to be fair, the first four words of the brief pretty much void any results as either meaningless, fictitious, or unverified...
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

billstewart: The glasses aren't something I wear because I'm a nerd.  I wear them because I'm old and need reading glasses.  I was a nerd perfectly well back before I needed them.


I've needed reading glasses for small stuff for the last 3 years or so after having well better than 20-20 my whole life.  

Unfortunately my memory is also swiss cheese so I never remember them.  I'm thinking about just getting a self-stick surgically attached to the end of my arms so I can hold everything a couple feet farther away.
 
IDisME [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: IDisME: Any  mucous membrane you can even kinda protect is just one less problem.  Just don't wipe your eyes, pick you teeth, pick your nose - you get it - with unwashed hands.  Nothing is perfect, everything helps.

Are you saying that ladies shouldn't wear skirts and go commando?


Yes to both
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: But another possible explanation is that eyeglass-wearing is one of the few things that correlate significantly with intelligence, and intelligent people are less likely to get Covid 19 or be Trumpers, etc.


I dunno about the correlation between intelligence and wearing eyeglasses.  Maybe people who don't read just don't care that they can't see the words on a page very clearly.

For most of my life I had excellent eyesight, but in the last 5-10 years it has deteriorated and during much of that time I've just been reading stupid stuff on the internet which arguably has made me stupider.  I wear glasses now.

I was fortunate enough to see James Michener speak somewhere when I was a teen.  One thing that struck me was he said that if you don't wear glasses by the time you're "x" years old, you'll never be a great writer because you haven't read enough.

I don't remember how old "x" was, but I agree with him that to be a great writer you probably should read a whole lot. I think there are other factors which affect eyesight more than reading a lot...like genetics, nutrition and even drug use.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: cretinbob: I mean, I get it.
This has been traumatic for everyone. In the beginning I was posting the stages of grief to try to help people understand what we were facing.
I guess I am a bit saddened that so many are stuck at denial. I think that's my issue and I shouldn't be surprised.
Vaccines have been developed and are being distributed. An end is coming. There's no need to keep grasping at straws.

It's not healthy.

It doesn't look like an end is coming, we'll most likely have to live with this and get yearly shots just like the flu. Right now it looks like we're not going to get enough people to agree to be vaccinated to at least turn it around.
I haz a sad about that.


I'm going to get my vaccine when I can't (probably last tier), and then I'm going to continue staying the fark away from people and wearing my mask.

I'm might do something crazy, like go out for dinner if the environment is reasonable enough.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm not putting too much stock into a non peer reviewed study from India.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but I mostly wear my contacts when I go out.  My glasses fog up all the time wearing my mask.
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.