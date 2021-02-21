 Skip to content
(CityNews Toronto)   If you get caught stealing money, selling steroids or planning to rob a drug warehouse for personal profit - just blame it on a lack of training, like this cop did   (toronto.citynews.ca) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now, admittedly, I am not a police officer, but my bosses have never had to train me to not sell drugs to my coworkers or take money from the register.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you require training in order to know to NOT commit crimes, then you really shouldn't be a police officer and probably not allowed to interact with much of humanity.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: If you require training in order to know to NOT commit crimes, then you really shouldn't be a police officer and probably not allowed to interact with much of humanity.


No no no - you just need to understand the perspective here.  It IS all due to lack of training.  His fellow officers refused to teach him how to not get caught properly, and now here he is.  He's not wrong!

/of course the whole situation sort of presupposes a sociopathic perspective for it to make sense
//but given that - it rather does
///off to wash my mind out with steel wool
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait, murder was wrong?!
Wow, is my face red!
Some day I'm going to look back at this and laugh! So embarrassing...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also, I think we should offer judges the legal right to slap lawyers who come up with statements like this.

Actually scratch that, it should be a constitutional right given to everyone.
"Yes, my client has no recollection of millions of dollars appearing in his bank account over a period of three years that he spent on care and boats...*SLAP*
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Also, I think we should offer judges the legal right to slap lawyers who come up with statements like this.

Actually scratch that, it should be a constitutional right given to everyone.
"Yes, my client has no recollection of millions of dollars appearing in his bank account over a period of three years that he spent on care and boats...*SLAP*


Can we bring back dueling?
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I HATE lawyers.
/until i may need one.
//hopefully never.
///...
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mr. Senior?

