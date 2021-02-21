 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Budweiser drinkers outraged at new UK delivery program   (independent.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Creepy, Debut albums, Mr McManus, last thing, Error, delivery driver, unacceptable nature, 2007 singles, meal kits  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2021 at 8:17 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was it fresh, at least?

/like was the bottle still warm?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HelloPish.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, that delivery was meant for Bear Grylls
 
holdmybones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How could he tell?
 
cravak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's the difference?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Was it fresh, at least?

/like was the bottle still warm?


Blah blah blah warm British beer joke.

/I actually prefer it warm.
//goes down faster
///fark beer gimme whiskey!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The last thing I would want is for anyone to get sacked or in trouble as a result of this incident.

You do you.  I'd be fine with someone getting sacked over this.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who uses a narrow opening bottle like that as their toilet-on-the-go?  Trying to stay connected with that is going to be like the Interstellar docking (heh) scene.  You need like a gatorade bottle at least.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.